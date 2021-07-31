Customer care worker arrested after allegedly taking delivery of package containing €40,000 worth of drugs, granted bail

A customer care worker arrested at his south Dublin home after he allegedly took delivery of a package containing about €40,000 worth of drugs has been granted bail.

Daniel Rodriguez, 24, of Effra Road, Rathmines, D6 was arrested on Thursday and detained at Terenure Garda station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

The accused, who is from Portugal, was charged with possessing MDMA, ecstasy tablets, with intent to supply and was held pending his appearance before Judge Victor Blake at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Rebecca Kirwan told the court the accused said “I don’t have a reply” when charged.

She objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

Garda Kirwan alleged a package addressed to Mr Rodriguez, whom she claimed was caught “red-handed”, was delivered to his home.

The accused accepted and signed for the package and at that stage gardai entered his address with a search warrant, Garda Kirwan said.

She agreed with defence solicitor Brian Keenan that Mr Rodriguez has lived in Ireland for seven years. He worked full time in customer care for a health care firm.

Mr Keenan also put it to the garda that his client denied all knowledge of the contents of the parcel.

Pleading for bail, the solicitor submitted that refusal of bail could result in Mr Rodriguez being held for three years until his trial is reached in the circuit court, given current delays.

He had the presumption of innocence and a remand in custody would also result in him losing employment.

An independent surety, who has known the accused for six years, was available was available to stand bail.

Mr Rodriguez, who works from home, would also abide by conditions if he were released, his solicitor told the contested bail hearing.