Criminal trials to be held in Croke Park in 2021

Croke Park in Dublin is set to host criminal trials from January to March 2021 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Croke Park is set to be used to hold criminal trials for the first three months of 2021 in a deal struck between the Courts Service and the GAA.

Beginning in mid-January, the famous sporting ground will be used to allow three separate court rooms to operate up to 200 court sitting days until the end of March.

The cost of hiring the venue is €437,000.

The new court venue is known for its conference facilities and the Courts Service and the GAA have worked in tandem to provide suitable and safe facilities for those who are required to appear before the courts, and for practitioners who might work there, along with judges, staff, the Irish Prison Service and An Garda Síochána.

The initiative is part of the Courts Service plan to ensure as much court business as possible can continue safely during the pandemic.

To lessen the impact on the ordinary routine of those involved in criminal trials, those trials expected to take a long time will be listed for Croke Park.

Trial courts in the Criminal Courts of Justice in Parkgate Street will continue to focus on trials which typically take a shorter time to hear – minimising the turnover numbers who will need to attend the Croke Park facility.

The contract with Croke Park was signed by Angela Denning, CEO of the Courts Service, and Mark Dorman, Head of Stadium at Croke Park.

In sourcing suitable venues outside its own estate, the Courts Service had very specific requirements to be met in order to run hearings safely, particularly the need for different routes of access and egress for the different court users.

A Courts Service team involving health and safety, operations, IT and facilities management was involved in assessing venues.

One factor it had to consider is that certain trials are more suitable for off-site locations and only certain venues are suitable for hosting them, in accordance with its Covid-19 Health and Safety management programme.

"We have been challenged across the country to try and facilitate criminal trials, in suitable and safe locations amidst our responsibilities to keep courts operational and staff, the Judiciary, jurors and court users safe,” said Angela Denning CEO of the Courts Service.

“We will use Croke Park to ensure this track record of safety is continued as we provide access to justice in safe and suitable conditions. The facilities provide a venue which is respectful of the importance of the proceedings which will take place there, and which respects the professional needs and the security, privacy and dignity of all court users,” she added.

Mark Dorman of the GAA said it is appropriate that the Croke Park venue should be used as a vital support for the democratic functioning of the country.

“Together we work to recover from the past months of crisis. Courts play a vital role in maintaining access to justice, and law and order in any country.

They give the opportunity for redress for victims as people are held to account for their actions,” he added.

“Croke Park is not unused to great adversarial battles and provides a suitable arena to hold courts. The GAA welcomes the courts to Croke Park and hope we can build on the relationship that has been established over the years by GAA clubs regularly hosting court sittings, when needed,” he said.

Apart from organising alternative court venues, the Courts Service this year introduced and organised 2,100 virtual court hearings from April to December, facilitating thousands of motions, mentions, callovers, lists and full hearings.

It also facilitated, with the Irish Prison Service, 10,754 video calls from courts to prisons between March and November - a quadrupling of last year's figures.

Online Editors