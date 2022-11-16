| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Criminal once dubbed the ‘Little General’ facing more jail time for terrifying assault

Glen Keegan became a household name in Ireland more than two decades ago when he built up a reputation as one of the country’s most prolific car thieves.

Glen Keegan (41) leaving Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Karl Keegan (31), Kilcarrig Crescent, Fettercairn, Tallaght, Dublin 24, leaving Dublin Circuit Criminal Court Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Thomas McAllister (48), of Rhode, Co. Offaly, at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where his case was adjourned. PIC: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Glen Keegan (41) leaving Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Glen Keegan (41) leaving Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Karl Keegan (31), Kilcarrig Crescent, Fettercairn, Tallaght, Dublin 24, leaving Dublin Circuit Criminal Court Photo: Collins Courts

Karl Keegan (31), Kilcarrig Crescent, Fettercairn, Tallaght, Dublin 24, leaving Dublin Circuit Criminal Court Photo: Collins Courts

Thomas McAllister (48), of Rhode, Co. Offaly, at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where his case was adjourned. PIC: Collins Courts

Thomas McAllister (48), of Rhode, Co. Offaly, at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where his case was adjourned. PIC: Collins Courts

/

Glen Keegan (41) leaving Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Ken Foy and Eimear Dodd

A notorious criminal once-nicknamed the ‘Little General’ is facing the prospect of even more jail time after he pleaded guilty to his role in an attack on the adult occupants of a car while children were present on a busy Dublin Road.

Glen Keegan (41) and two other Tallaght men pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm at Killinarden Heights, Tallaght to two men on April 25, 2017.

Most Watched

Privacy