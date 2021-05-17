Criminal arrested in prison to appear in court in relation to murder of Keane Mulready Woods (17)

A notorious criminal was arrested in prison this morning and is expected to appear at a court sitting In Dundalk later in relation to the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

The 25-year-old crime figure will become the third person to be charged in relation to the gruesome murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready Woods in January of last year.

The suspect who was re-arrested today was previously arrested in Mountjoy Prison in February and questioned for a number of hours about the murder that shocked the nation.

Detectives are investigating if he lured the teenager to a house in Drogheda on the night of January 12 last year where he was brutally killed by slain gangland serial killer Robbie Lawlor.

The arrested man is considered a key-member of the so-called anti-Maguire faction in the feud and a close friend of two on-the-run brothers who are currently abroad.

This gang have been in a bitter feud with a mob led by Owen Maguire in a dispute that has led to four murders and hundreds of violent incidents.

He has been questioned a number of times in relation to the Drogheda feud and his home was raided by officers investigating the attempted gun murder of Owen’s brother Brendan Maguire in February, 2019, but he was not arrested on that occasion.

Keane Mulready Woods was murdered and dismembered at a house in Drogheda as part of the feud involving two gangs in the Co Louth town.

Partial remains, including his limbs, were found in a bag in Moatview Gardens, Coolock, on January 13 last year.

Two days later his head and hands were found in the boot of a burnt-out car at Trinity Terrace near Ballybough in Dublin.

Keane’s torso was discovered during a search of wasteground at Rathmullen Park in Drogheda on March 11 last.

Officers were acting on “key intelligence” for the search operation. His family later buried the torso with the rest of Keane’s remains.

The remains were discovered hidden in overgrown bushes in a ravine and also under soil at the site.

Garda intelligence had indicated that the boy’s torso was to “be delivered” to the compound of opposing gang boss Cornelius Price in Gormanston, Co Meath, after the child was dismembered as a grim warning to the now jailed gangster who was friendly with the 17-year-old murder victim.

However did this did not happen after gardai became aware that the limbs of the murdered teen had been dumped in a sports bag in Darndale, north Dublin, close to the home of another bitter mob rival of Robbie Lawlor.

This led to a massive garda investigation which spooked the criminals and may have meant the torso was never moved after being dumped in the waste ground within 24 hours of the murder.

In the 14 months before it was found, it is understood that the “hole” in which he was buried became exposed and animals may have interfered with the remains of the tragic 17-year-old.

Earlier this month four Dublin criminals were arrested and questioned about disposing of Keane’s remains before being released without charge.

This included a father-and-son from Kilbarrack in north Dublin who were close pals of Lawlor as well a close associate of feud murder victim Richie Carberry (39).

He was shot dead in November 2019 outside his Co Meath home in a murder that was directly linked to the Drogheda dispute.

Originally from Coolock, he was seen as the Dublin link to the anti-Maguire faction directing the younger criminals.

Gardaí believed he was the ‘number 2’ acting with another Dublin criminal financing the crime gang.

The close associate of Carberry was quizzed on suspicion of involvement in disposing the body parts.

A total of 12 people have been arrested in relation to the murder investigation.