Creme Egg thief was stealing to feed drug addiction

Eimear Cotter

A young man who stole a shopping bag full of Cadbury’s Creme Eggs was shoplifting to feed his drug problem, a court has heard.

Michael Cross (25) was homeless and living in a tent in Finglas, in what his solicitor said was a “desperately sad case”.

