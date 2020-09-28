Creche worker admits assault of child (2)

A creche worker has pleaded guilty to assaulting and ill-treating a two-year-old child in her care.

The 29-year-old Galway woman pleaded guilty at Gort District Court to the charge of mishandling a child and ill-treating the child at a premises in south Galway on June 21 last year.

As part of the single charge, the woman has also pleaded guilty to wilfully assaulting or ill-treating a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary injury to the child’s health contrary to Section 246 of the Children’s Act.

Sgt Daithi Cronin told Judge Patrick Durcan the parents of the two-year-old child contacted the creche after seeing some bruising on the child’s arm.

He said that as a result of the report, the co-owner of the creche made a referral to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, concerning the allegation, which she is obliged to do.

The sergeant said the co-owner viewed CCTV footage, which is operational throughout the creche premises, and noted that “one of her staff had become extremely aggressive towards the child that she was caring for when she was putting the child down to sleep”.

Sgt Cronin said the co-owner saw during the course of a number of minutes of footage the rough treatment and the mishandling of the child.

He said the accused presented herself voluntarily on September 1, 2019, to be interviewed about the allegation by gardaí.

He said the accused had a lengthy interview with gardaí.

He said a Tusla report on the incident was available to court.

Judge Durcan adjourned the case to October 22 for sentencing and ordered that all files relating to the case be lodged in court by October 6.

He also said the parents can, if they wish, make a victim impact statement in terms of the impact the incident had on their child.

He said existing reporting restrictions in the case were to continue.

