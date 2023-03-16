Creche settles ‘cut hand’ case for €45,000 – only to be then hit with a €38,000 legal bill

The owner of a creche sued by a former staff member who cut her hand carving a pumpkin has said she is shocked at being hit with legal fees of nearly €38,000.

Tracy Sheridan, co-founder of Kidspace Playcentre and Laurelwood Montessori in Rathfarnham, Dublin, revealed the creche was sued directly because the insurers refused to cover the cost of the claim.

Around Halloween 2019, a former employee of the creche went upstairs to the playcentre to get a knife and ended up injuring herself while carving a pumpkin.

‘We knew there’d be monster solicitors’ fees – but we didn’t expect them to be so big’

She suffered a laceration to her left thumb and had some reduction in her range of movement, causing her “loss, damage, inconvenience and expense”.

Two insurance companies were covering the playcentre and creche, which are in the same building.

Because the woman was an employee of Laurelwood, but the incident happened in Kidspace, Ms Sheridan said “each of the insurers were arguing it was the other’s responsibility”, and the creche now has to foot the bill for the personal injury claim.

High Court proceedings were issued, and Ms Sheridan initially indicated to the plaintiff’s solicitors that the business intended to defend the plaintiff’s claim on the grounds of contributory negligence.

However, because the business was being sued directly, Ms Sheridan was conscious of legal fees “racking up”.

A settlement meeting was arranged and a payout of €45,000 plus Circuit Court costs and High Court outlay has been agreed.

But the legal costs incurred as a result of the claim are nearly as high as the agreed payout.

“We knew there was going to be monster solicitors’ fees, but we didn’t expect them to be as big as they were,” Ms Sheridan said.

‘Insurers take a massive premium – and at the very minute you need them, they let you down’

She received a bill for €37,352, which has now been referred to a legal costs accountant for assessment.

“Because we were being sued directly, it’s terrifying. The scariest part is when an insurance company comes in, takes this massive premium – and at the very minute you need them, they let you down,” she said.

“Businesses can’t afford to be paying out this kind of money, especially when there are so many other costs increasing at the minute.”

The case was officially struck out of the High Court last Friday because the settlement had been agreed.

Ms Sheridan is a director with the Alliance for Insurance Reform, a campaign group that has been fighting to bring down insurance costs.

The group has been calling for duty-of-care legislation to be rebalanced in a manner that is fair, reasonable and proportionate, arguing that businesses, sports organisations and homeowners are regularly assumed to have “an absolute duty of care” when it comes to people being on their premises.

Last year, the Cabinet approved proposed changes to the legislation.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “It strikes a new, fairer balance between the steps an owner or operator of a premises must take to keep their customers and visitors safe and what individuals themselves can be expected to take responsibility for when entering a business, club or community building.”

Ms Sheridan said it was “so important” that the changes to the legislation would be introduced as quickly as possible.

“Businesses are under so much pressure and it’s a really daunting prospect to open a business in Ireland at the moment,” she said.