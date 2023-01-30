| 7.8°C Dublin

Covid patient found on ‘hands and knees’ beside own faeces after care worker ‘blindly followed’ rules to stay outside locked door

The care worker has lost his claim for unfair dismissal (stock image) Expand

Stephen Bourke

A care home patient was found on an excrement-strewn floor having been locked in their room overnight during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Workplace Relations Commission was told.

In a decision published today, the care worker who “blindly followed” the instructions of HSE staff to stay outside the locked door has lost his claim for unfair dismissal.

