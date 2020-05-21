Courts in U-turn on limiting sittings to just two hours

The Courts Service and the judiciary are to row back on a precautionary decision to limit court sittings to just two hours.

The swift U-turn came just 24 hours after judges announced shorter sittings after learning of developments at the Dáil Covid-19 committee.

Court sittings are expected to return to normal lengths from tomorrow.

Last night deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn clarified there was no ban on meetings exceeding two hours.

The clarification came after the interpretation of advice provided to the Houses of the Oireachtas ahead of the committee meeting on Tuesday became a source of considerable confusion.

The Courts Service and judges had not previously been made aware of the advice and, perhaps spooked by how it was implemented at the committee, took a quick decision to limit sitting lengths while seeking their own advice.

But the move to limit sittings to just two hours caused considerable anxiety among court users, who have already seen business significantly curtailed by the pandemic.

The issue arose after it emerged documents circulated to TDs on the Covid-19 committee said witnesses were “unwilling to attend together for more than one two-hour session” and that the clerk of the committee had been told it would be a breach of guidelines to do so.

Then at his briefing on Tuesday, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the guidance was that no two people should spend a cumulative period of more than two hours in the same room in any 24-hour period.

He said this was not a hard and fast rule for all sectors and factors such as ventilation, room size, and the type of the work being done were all relevant to the risk involved.

Since then the Houses of the Oireachtas has clarified that it had sought independent advice on the issue from Professor Martin Cormican, professor of bacteriology at the NUI Galway School of Medicine.

It said the issue of any sitting or meeting not exceeding two hours was based on current HSE guidelines regarding tracing of close contacts with a confirmed case.

If a person who attended a meeting is subsequently confirmed to have developed Covid-19, any person who spent a cumulative period of two hours or more during a 24 hour period in an enclosed space with that person during the two days before they became symptomatic would be identified as a “close contact” for public health purposes.

As a close contact, they would be advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

Independent.ie understands that Courts Service officials have spoken to Prof Cormican and received further clarification from him.

In a statement, it said: “The Courts Service has received detailed advice earlier this morning on the question of the length of sittings.

“On the basis of that advice the presidents [of the courts] are very hopeful that full sittings will be able to resume as soon as tomorrow, once certain additional procedures have been put in place. A further update will be issued in the near future.”

The issue was raised at the Department of Health’s daily briefing on Wednesday evening.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn clarified there was no ban on meetings exceeding two hours.

He said it was “not surprising” there had been confusion as the issue was “a little bit technical”.

Dr Glynn said guidance used by the Health Surveillance and Protection Centre was that for contacts who have shared an enclosed space with a confirmed case for longer than two hours, a risk assessment has to be taken.

This has to take into consideration the size of the room, the ventilation in the room and the distance the person was sitting from the confirmed case.

“The two-hour guidance is something public health doctors use after someone has been confirmed as a case,” he said.

“They use that to decide who else can be categorised as a close contact and therefore needs to stay at home.

“So, in the event there has been a confirmed case in a workplace and someone has been in the room with that confirmed case for more than two hours, public health doctors will do a risk assessment and they may well deem that the person is a close contact and therefore needs to stay at home for two weeks after that.”

Dr Glynn said he presumed the advice given to the Oireachtas was that there may be implications for everyone who was in the room if a meeting lasts more than two hours and someone at it is subsequently confirmed as infected.

He said this was not the same as saying every business and organisation in the country can’t have people in the same room for more than two hours.

“What it does say is that if there is a confirmed case and people have been in the same room for more than two hours, it is likely that at least some of those people will be categorised as close contacts,” he said.

Online Editors