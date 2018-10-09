Court views CCTV footage of vehicle just days before fatal shooting of 'Duck Egg' Kirwan

The Special Criminal Court has viewed CCTV footage of the movements of a vehicle which the prosecution claim was registered in the name of the man accused of murdering Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan.

The non-jury court has heard that Mr Kirwan traded-in his BMW X5 for a Ford Mondeo on December 13 and that this BMW was later sent to Merlin Car Auctions.

Earlier, a garda gave evidence that he identified Jason Keating in CCTV footage taken at Merlin Car Auctions in Naas on December 20.

Mr Kirwan was sitting in his new car, a Ford Mondeo, at St Ronan’s Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on the evening of December 22, 2016 when a gunman shot him six times with a Makarov handgun which was later recovered at the scene.

The 62-year-old, a “long-time” friend of Gerry “the Monk” Hutch, suffered eight gunshot wounds in total to his head, right arm, chest and abdomen. The three-judge court has heard that the murder of Mr Kirwan arose from a "notorious feud" between two criminal factions but the deceased had no connection with either side.

The deceased’s partner, Bernadette Roe, was in the passenger seat of his car at the time of the attack. They had just returned from a Christmas lunch in a restaurant in Crumlin with Ms Roe’s daughter.

Mr Keating (27), of Lower Main Street, Rush, Co Dublin has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Kirwan.

Garda Stephen Hughes told prosecution counsel Paul Greene SC that he was asked to attend Lucan garda station in April 2017 where he viewed CCTV footage. The witness said he observed Jason Keating with a female in this footage and also identified a green Renault Megane car which he had previously seen outside their house.

Under cross-examination by Michael Bowman SC, defending, Gda Hughes said he was asked to view this footage as he had been at Mr Keating’s house in the past and knew him in terms of his physical appearance.

The court has seen a vehicle registration certificate for the Renault Megane issued in the name of Jason Keating. Niall Ducken, a mechanic, previously gave evidence that he bought a green Renault Megane "to sell on" in August 2016. He said he advertised the car online before he sold it to Mr Keating.

CCTV footage of a green Renault Megane arriving at Merlin Car Auctions on December 20 was also shown to the court. Describing the footage, Garda Hugh O’Carroll said two people are seen getting out of the car and walking towards the reception desk of the premises. He identified the male as Mr Keating and the female as his girlfriend.

The two individuals can be seen walking around the “stock yard” where many cars are on display. Gda O’Carroll testified that the pair go off camera for three minutes before walking back through the yard and leaving in the Renault Megane.

Garda Conor McKeowan told Mr Greene this morning that Detective Garda Paul Cosgrove played CCTV footage in Blessington Garda Station on May 1 2017 in which he identified Mr Keating at Merlin Car Auctions in Naas.

Kenneth Fitzsimons, an auction manager for Merlin Car Auctions, has given evidence that three car auctions take place on a weekly basis at his business where the public can view the vehicles and a CCTV system is in place on the premises.

Under cross-examination by Mr Bowman, defending, Gda McKeowan agreed that there were 28 separate clips of CCTV and he could only identify Mr Keating from clips at Merlin Car Auctions and Ashleaf Shopping Centre.

The barrister asked the witness if he was familiar with his client and Gda McKeowan said he was. However, Gda McKeowan agreed with Mr Bowman that the female who was linking arms with the man in the footage was more identifiable. The witness also agreed with counsel that he only identified this man as Mr Keating as he knew the woman in the footage to go out with him.

Sergeant Damien Gannon has testified that he found a 'Gotek 7' electronic tracking device underneath Mr Kirwan’s Ford Mondeo on December 23. It is the prosecution’s case that this electronic tracking device had first been put under Mr Kirwan’s BMW X5 car on November 8 which was tracking his movements.

In his opening address, Mr Greene indicated that gardai established in the course of their investigation that the BMW car was moved to a car dealership in Naas and the tracker pinged from there until December 20. The prosecution claim the device was moved on December 20 and by December 21 it was again pinging at St Ronan’s Drive in Clondalkin.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sinead Ni Chualachain and Judge Cormac Dunne.

Online Editors