Court told singer Sinead O'Connor may represent herself in legal action

Singer Sinead O'Connor may represent herself in legal actions brought against her by her former manager Fachtna O'Ceallaigh and his company for alleged breach of contract and defamation, the High Court heard.

Ms O'Connor denies the claims.

The case was mentioned before Mr Justice Seamus Noonan earlier today who was informed that the singer no longer wished to be represented in the proceedings by her current legal team.

John Gordon SC, for Mr O'Ceallaigh and for a company he owns and controls, TAL Management, said this was the third time the singer had "fired" the lawyers she had engaged to defend the proceedings.

Counsel said his clients had brought a pretrial application seeking to have the defamation and breach of contract cases heard by the same judge, having forgone the option of having the case heard before a jury.

Mr O'Ceallaigh and his company want the case heard as soon as possible.

Counsel said Ms O'Connor was "manipulating the system" in proceedings that were commenced in 2012. It had taken his clients two-and-a-half years to get 50 documents through discovery from Ms O'Connor.

Counsel added that the singer had also sent his client and his solicitor "several abusive emails."

In one, Ms O'Connor said she was going to represent herself in the proceedings.

David Quinn Bl, instructed by Mathesons solicitors, said Ms O'Connor had informed them she no longer wanted them to represent her.

The Judge, noting the situation, adjourned the matter to October for case management.

He said the hearing of pretrial issues in the cases would go ahead on that date, irrespective of whether the singer had "no solicitor or a new solicitor" to represent her.

Neither Ms O'Connor nor Mr O'Ceallaigh was in court on Monday.

In the proceedings against the singer, Mr Ceallaigh and TAL Management claim the firm provided managerial services to the singer for several years for an agreed monthly fee plus commission and expenses.

In 2011, it is claimed, the company was substituted for Mr O'Ceallaigh under a new agreement. While it was not executed, it is claimed the parties performed the terms of the new agreement.

In April 2012, he claims that without warning the singer terminated the agreement.

It is claimed she was not entitled to do that and he seeks upwards of €500,000 damages for breach of contract, as well as a declaration that the management agreement was not validly terminated.

Mr O'Cealliagh of Lansdowne Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, also claims he was defamed by the singer in an open letter published on her website and on a fans website in 2012, in reply to a newspaper article that referred to the ending of their commercial relationship.

The claims are denied. The singer denies she ever had an agreement with TAL or Mr O'Ceallaigh as alleged or that he and the company are entitled todamages.

She also denies defaming him.

Online Editors