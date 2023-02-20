Court to decide whether woman accused of murdering her mother is fit to stand trial

A DUBLIN woman accused of murdering her mother has been sent to the Central Criminal Court to determine whether she is fit to stand trial.

Moire Bergin (47) is accused of killing her elderly mother, Mary, who was found dead at their north inner city home last year

She was sent forward from Dublin District Court today.

The accused is charged with murdering Mary Bergin at First Avenue, Seville Place on April 12, 2022.

The case came before Judge Bryan Smyth today for the service of a book of evidence. The court heard the book was ready but Ms Bergin was to be sent forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court to establish her capacity to plead or be tried.

Defence solicitor Matthew De Courcy told the judge if the accused “is deemed to have capacity” the case will return to the district court for the service of the book of evidence.

Moire Bergin has been in custody since she was arrested and charged with murder last April.

She has been at the Central Mental Hospital and unable to attend court, with sick notes presented to certify for her absence.

At her first hearing, Detective Sergeant John Brady told the court Ms Bergin said in Irish, “sea” in reply to the charge after caution.

At that stage, her solicitor said she required "urgent psychiatric attention". The court heard that Ms Bergin had been an inpatient in a psychiatric care facility, and there were concerns about her.

Mary Bergin, who was in her 70s, was found dead at her house at around 11.50am.