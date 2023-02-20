| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Court to decide whether woman accused of murdering her mother is fit to stand trial

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin Expand

Close

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Andrew Phelan

A DUBLIN woman accused of murdering her mother has been sent to the Central Criminal Court to determine whether she is fit to stand trial.

Moire Bergin (47) is accused of killing her elderly mother, Mary, who was found dead at their north inner city home last year

Most Watched

Privacy