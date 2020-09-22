Sr Irene Gibson, Carmelite Nun of the Holy Face of Jesus pictured leaving Skibbereen District Court with Sr Anne Marie of the Holy Family Carmelite Hermitage, Leap, Co Cork. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A JUDGE has granted a Mother Superior found guilty of breaching planning laws until next year to secure alternative accommodation for her hermitage.

Judge James McNulty ruled last December there had been a planning breach at the hermitage in west Cork after objections from Cork County Council to the dwelling at Corran South outside Leap, developed by Mother Sr Irene Gibson.

Judge McNulty was scheduled to deal with sentencing at Skibbereen District Court but agreed to adjourn the matter until next year after hearing the nun had gone to great lengths to comply with council directives - but was still struggling to find an alternative base.

Council executive planner Philip O'Sullivan told the court that both Mother Sr Irene and another nun, Sr Anne Marie, both of the Carmelite Order of the Holy Face of Jesus, were still living at the Leap address.

However, Mother Sr Irene had gone to great lengths to comply with the directions of the court and the council.

A major hermitage structure had been removed as requested by the court.

The total number of structures on the site had now been reduced from seven to four.

The nuns had intended to move to another base in Cork but had found it very difficult to secure a suitable property with local property prices frustrating their efforts.

An entrance at the Leap site had also been closed.

Judge McNulty was told the primary structures left on site were some small garden sheds which the nuns were now using for accommodation.

Mother Sr Irene confirmed that they both now live in a shed measuring three metres by three metres.

She told the court that their efforts to secure another base for their life of prayer and meditation had also been frustrated by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Both nuns explained they preferred to remain near Leap as they go to a Latin or Tridentine Mass in the area every Sunday.

Judge McNulty had previously queried whether unused Church property in west Cork could be made available to the nuns.

However, the nuns are not affiliated to the Diocese of Cork & Ross so they are not able to request such a property from the bishop.

The judge also proposed that the nuns consider another part of Ireland such as Mayo or Leitrim in the west of Ireland which was more lightly populated and might have more suitable and affordable properties available.

Judge McNulty also said that the nun might have been afforded more support from the local community.

He said he was adjourning the matter until June 2021 to await developments.

The council said the development by the Carmelite nun was “entirely unauthorised”.

The hermitage compromised a two-storey chapel-like building and a number of small, single storey accommodation pods.

An action for a breach of planning regulations for developing an unauthorised compound was taken against Mother Sr Irene Gibson in 2016. Sr Gibson had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The nuns had described the council action as "cold-hearted" and "harsh". They argued their development should be an exempted project under the regulations.

Judge McNulty ruled at Skibbereen District Court last December that there was a clear breach of planning regulations involved and convicted Sr Gibson.

The conviction came after the judge stressed that while all faiths were respected before the court, he did not think it was a proper place for large holy statues to be displayed - with one of the nuns holding a large Child of Prague.

After the judge's comments, the statue was removed from the courtroom. Cork Co Council Executive Planner Philip O'Sullivan confirmed last December the unauthorised site access had been closed off.

The two-storey building which locals had complained about was gone. Judge McNulty stressed that the council regulations must be adhered to. He also noted that planning permission had never been initially sought for the development.

Council officials said they had offered the nuns every opportunity to comply with planning regulations and did everything possible to avoid the matter coming before the district court. Sr Gibson said they were hoping to establish a new hermitage at Youghal in east Cork.

One nun, Sr Anne Marie, said that the Leap planning wrangle would likely cost Sr Gibson €75,000.

She said they had endured tremendous stress since the council commenced the planning enforcement action.

The judge was told that Cork County Council had received several complaints from the public about the two-storey cladded building near Leap from 2016.

The structure was comprised of a wooden chapel, a wooden shed and a timber fence, as well as cells.

Mother Sr Irene Gibson, who has spent almost 30 years living as a consecrated hermit, previously said that they did “regretfully rock the boat” by erecting a two-storey modular building.

“It was not my intention to put that up. I thought when I was buying it, it was not visible from the road. When I saw that it was very high, I was very unhappy," she said.

"I will miss it. Of course, I love my own country but if we have to go to the ends of the world, and that is God's will, so be it," she said.

Sr Anne Marie, formerly Hannah Loeman, who professed her vows of obedience, chastity and poverty last year, said that joining the Carmelite order was the realisation of a dream.

"It is all I dreamed of to be at last in this order of Carmel. I just think of our Lord when he was brought before the courts. He was brought before Pilate. I take courage from that," she said.

Sr Anne Marie, who is 21-years-old and from New Zealand, explained that they live in individual cells where they spend much of their time.

They pray, eat and read in their cells and live a simple life. The nuns only speak for one hour each day. Sr Anne Marie decided to join the order because of its devotion to Our Lady and reading about the life of St Teresa.

The nuns pray in common in Latin. However, when they pray in private, they have a choice of Latin or English. Solicitor for the nuns, Letty Baker, had told the court last May that their living conditions are very basic.

She said the buildings are solely used for religious purposes. Last May, Judge McNulty had urged that other orders in Cork could offer the nuns a new home.

On their website the nuns say that modern society has an “urgent need for contemplative prayer, for unending praise, adoration and supplication on behalf of a weary world”.

They stressed that when contemplative religious work dedicates their lives to complete union with Christ, “a powerhouse of prayer” results.

