Court rules women at the centre of baby mix-up scandal can sue adoption society

The High Court has given permission to Helen Maguire (72) and Christine Skipsey (53) to issue the proceedings against St Patrick's Guild.

The case is one of several set to be faced by the now defunct organisation, which operated at Temple Hill in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Other lawsuits relate to the facilitation of illegal adoptions by the society between 1946 and 1969.

As a single mother in 1966, Tipperary-born Ms Maguire briefly left her newborn daughter in the care of nuns at the society, returning six weeks later to collect the child.

But DNA tests in July 2018 revealed Ms Skipsey, the child Ms Maguire raised as her own, was not her biological daughter.

Details of the shocking case were revealed by the Irish Independent earlier this year.

It has now emerged both women successfully applied for court approval to issue proceedings against the society over what happened.

High Court records show an order was granted last October. Proceedings are expected to be issued shortly.

The approval of the court was required under the Companies Act as the company behind the society, St Patrick's Guild (Incorporated), is in voluntary liquidation.

The two women are seeking an apology from the Religious Sisters of Charity, which ran the adoption society.

The State is also expected to be sued, due to the alleged failure by An Bord Uchtála, the old adoption board, to intervene over practices at the society.

According to an affidavit filed by their solicitor Norman Spicer, of Coleman Legal Partners in support of the application, both women have suffered considerable emotional stress and psychological distress as a result of the shocking revelation.

The affidavit, made available by the court, said that the two women were receiving treatment and counselling in order to come to terms with things.

It said that Ms Maguire left her newborn daughter under the care and supervision of the society on December 3, 1966.

The purpose of this was so she could have an opportunity to arrange her affairs before returning to the UK, where she was living at the time, with her daughter.

The affidavit states Ms Maguire left specific and unequivocal instructions that under no circumstance was her baby to be placed up for adoption.

She returned to the society on January 19, 1967, but was not reunited with her daughter. Instead, and unbeknownst to her, she was given a different child.

Concerns

According to the affidavit, Ms Maguire raised concerns at the time that the hair colour of her daughter appeared altered, but these concerns were dismissed by staff at the society and she was assured she was given the correct baby.

It is alleged that Ms Maguire's biological daughter was illegally adopted either before or shortly after her birth mother returned for her.

St Patrick's Guild was placed in voluntary liquidation in December 2018 and it will be up to liquidator Anthony Weldon to decide if the claims are to be defended.

At this stage it remains unclear whether the baby mix-up was deliberate or happened accidentally.

Ms Maguire's and Ms Skipsey's search for answers has been hampered by the fact the nuns working there at the time are now dead.

Irish Independent