Court rules couple suing maternity hospital over death of their baby are entitled to documents from internal inquiry

The Court of Appeal has ruled that a couple who have sued a Dublin maternity hospital over the death of their new-born child must be given documentation concerning an internal inquiry into the incident.

In what is believed to be an important decision regarding claims of confidentiality over internal inquiries into medical events the court found that Cliona O'Keeffe and Alan Doran are entitled to materials generated following a probe undertaken following the death of their baby Fiadh at the Rotunda Hospital on January 12, 2019.

