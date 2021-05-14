Court rejects bid by Michael Fingleton to have negligence case thrown out on grounds of ill health

An action against former Irish Nationwide boss Michael Fingleton over his alleged negligent mismanagement of the building society can go ahead, a judge has ruled.

The High Court rejected an application from Mr Fingleton (83) to have the proceedings dismissed or permanently stayed on the grounds of its breadth and his ill health.

Mr Fingleton suffered a stroke in May 2019 and now requires full-time care.

The court heard he would not be able to provide testimony in an action being taken by the special liquidators of Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), which took over Irish Nationwide following its collapse.

IBRC alleges the society’s €6bn losses between 2008 and 2010 arose from development loans made when Mr Fingleton was chief executive and that he had excessive control over its business and flouted its lending rules.

Had the true picture of the building society’s affairs been disclosed, IBRC claims Mr Fingleton would have been summarily dismissed for breach of duty by 2007 at the latest.

It also says that if this had happened he would not have been paid allegedly inappropriate expenses plus €1.2m in performance bonuses for 2008 and 2009.

In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said he had to assess the balance of justice and the fairness to both parties of either permitting the proceedings to continue or staying or dismissing them.

He found that the prejudice Mr Fingleton would suffer from not being in a position to provide testimony was “relatively limited”.

As such, the judge said he was satisfied the balance of justice lay firmly on the side of permitting the proceedings to continue.

“There may be rare cases where disability could in itself found a successful application to stay or dismiss,” said Mr Justice Hunt.

“I am not convinced that this is one of those cases. Nor am I convinced at this juncture in the proceedings that the trial judge will be unable to secure a fair trial. Therefore, I must dismiss this application.”

The litigation, which was described as “wide-ranging and complex” by the judge, has been ongoing since 2012.

In the ruling, Mr Justice Hunt said Mr Fingleton’s health had deteriorated in recent years.

In 2015 he lost the sight in his right eye. In December 2017 he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

He was admitted to St, John of God Hospital in August 2018, suffering from a severe depressive episode.

Most significantly, he had a stroke in May 2019 and was immediately admitted to St Vincent’s Hospital.

He was transferred to the Stroke Rehabilitation Unit at St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, in August 2019. Although he was discharged from that facility in January 2020, and currently resides at home, he now requires full-time care.

Mr Justice Hunt said there was no dispute that Mr Fingleton suffers from significant incapacities as a result of the stroke.

“His physical and mental capacities have been significantly compromised. I am satisfied that the net result of his difficulties is that he is in the throes of a gradual deterioration in his condition, which will not be reversed,” the judge said.

“As a result, he will be unable to participate meaningfully in the trial of the extensive claims brought against him in these proceedings, to follow or react to the detailed and lengthy evidence that is intended to be adduced by the plaintiffs, to issue fresh instructions to his legal and other advisers in response to the evidence as it unfolds, or to give any meaningful evidence on his own behalf by reason of the symptoms and consequences of his stroke, not least due to impairment of his short-term memory.”

However, the judge said he did not share the view of lawyers for Mr Fingleton that the subjective testimony of the defendant was essential to the formation of a fair judgment on actions or omissions he may have made.

Mr Justice Hunt said that in reaching his conclusions, he attached importance to the consideration that the balance of justice and fairness will remain lives issue as the proceedings continue.

“Monitoring this issue will be a continuing obligation on the trial judge, who will ensure fairness with the benefit of the clarity that comes with a trial in progress. The defendant will have a continuing ability to raise issues of concern in that context, particularly at the close of the plaintiffs’ case,” he said.

While the IBRC case can now continue, the Central Bank of Ireland has shelved a separate inquiry into Mr Fingleton due to his health situation.