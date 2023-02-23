| 9°C Dublin

Court permits urgent mastectomy for woman who doctors believe lacks legal capacity to consent

Tim Healy

The High Court has made orders permitting an urgent mastectomy for a woman who doctors believe lacks the legal capacity to consent to the surgery.

High Court president Mr Justice David Barniville said on Thursday that he had no choice but to invoke the court’s wardship jurisdiction in the “very unusual” application.

