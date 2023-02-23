Court permits urgent mastectomy for woman who doctors believe lacks legal capacity to consent

The High Court has made orders permitting an urgent mastectomy for a woman who doctors believe lacks the legal capacity to consent to the surgery.

High Court president Mr Justice David Barniville said on Thursday that he had no choice but to invoke the court’s wardship jurisdiction in the “very unusual” application.

The decision may result in the woman’s enduring power of attorney (EPA) being discharged, even though this is not what she would have wanted, he said.

The woman, who is in her 70s, has a history of vascular dementia and now requires surgery to remove a breast lesion, the court heard.

In 2018 she selected her nephew, who is a lawyer, to be her attorney, a role which allowed him to later take charge of her financial and personal interests when she no longer had the capacity to do so herself.

He told the court he and his aunt’s family all want the surgery to proceed, and he thinks confusion arose regarding the attorney’s powers in relation to medical decisions.

The HSE asked the court to provide clarity about the attorney’s legal powers and he “fully accepts” the court’s findings that he cannot make medical decisions.

He only wants what is best for his aunt and is “very upset” that the EPA could be annulled as he requires access to her finances to be able to pay her bills and team of carers, he said. He questioned whether the HSE could reconsider its approach to the situation.

Moving the application for the HSE, barrister Catherine Duggan noted a “legislative lacuna” in this area.

She said the court’s orders were the “only option” and these will have “fatal consequences” for the EPA.

The woman has been deemed medically fit for the “urgent” surgery, and there is “no alternative” treatment, she told the court.

Mr Justice Barniville said he did not believe the woman would have wanted to discharge the EPA, which has been operating “very effectively”. However, he felt “compelled” to make orders today and said he will have to work out later how these will affect the EPA.

He added that he was open to hearing legal argument at a later stage that might show a pathway to enable him to keep the EPA arrangement intact.

Both EPAs and the court’s wardship jurisdiction relate to a person’s mental capacity to make decisions in their best interests. Under the wardship process, orders from the High Court President must be obtained in relation to medical decisions.

Mr Justice Barniville said the “essential” surgery is scheduled for early next week.

“I don’t want to take the risk that putting off the decision could be a risk for [her] ultimate health and survival.”

The consultant in charge of the woman’s care believes she lacks the capacity to make decisions in relation to her health and to consent to the surgery and anaesthetic, said the judge. The doctor is not prepared to proceed with the surgery without the court’s go-ahead, which involves the wardship jurisdiction being invoked.

The judge said an application of this kind for a person who has an EPA has not been brought during his presidency or, seemingly, during that of former president Mary Irvine, who assumed the role in 2020.

The most recent comparable orders he could find were made by Ms Justice Irvine’s predecessor, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, and all of those cases involved the EPA being discharged and replaced by the court’s jurisdiction, said Mr Justice Barniville.

Usually in these circumstances, the judge said, he thinks doctors normally consult a patient’s attorney and family to try to accommodate what everyone understands is the patient’s wishes. Here, he said, the doctors “I’m sure cautiously and I have no doubt appropriately took the view they cannot proceed with the surgery” due to concerns about the woman’s capacity.

Mr Justice Barniville said the only medical evidence before him was that the woman lacks capacity.

“By making orders in this application I’m certainly running the risk that I’m putting in peril the continued validity of the EPA,” he added.

The judge made orders invoking the court’s inherent jurisdiction and sending out a medical visitor to assess the woman’s capacity. He noted the medical visitor will likely not see her prior to the surgery.

The case will return to court next month.