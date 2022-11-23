| 8.6°C Dublin

Court overturns €60,000 award to bus driver who allegedly slipped on black ice in apartment complex

Tim Healy

The Court of Appeal (CoA) has overturned a €60,201 award to a bus driver who allegedly slipped on black ice at the top of a stairs in a common area of his apartment block.

Shakur Ahmed (54), Castlegrange Square, Clondalkin, Dublin, fractured his elbow when he fell down an entire flight of stairs as he was leaving for work at 5.15am on a cold and dark November 21, 2016, morning.

