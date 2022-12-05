| 6.9°C Dublin

Court orders Twitter to hand over account details in defamation case

The High Court has ordered Twitter to disclose details about fake accounts used to publish allegedly defamatory posts about two journalists.

Aoife Moore of the Sunday Times and the Belfast Telegraph’s crime correspondent Allison Morris claim that the Twitter accounts in question posted defamatory statements about them between 2020 and 2021.

