Court of Appeal overturns Irish citizenship finding

The Court of Appeal has overturned a controversial High Court finding that applicants for Irish citizenship must have "unbroken" residence here in the year before they apply.

The High Court erred in how it constructed the relevant law and its construction is “unworkable”, “overly literal”, “unduly rigid” and gives rise to an “absurdity”, the three judge court unanimously ruled on Wednesday.

The High Court decision in the case of Roderick Jones, an Australian man who works in the university sector here, had caused huge uncertainty in relation to citizenship applications.

Mr Jones was refused citizenship by the Minister in 2018 due to being out of the country for 100 days – 97 on holiday and three for work reasons - in the year before he applied.

A priority appeal was heard last month during which his lawyers and lawyers for the Minister for Justice both urged the COA to overturn a High Court finding that the relevant law means citizenship applicants must have "unbroken" residence here in the year prior to their application.

Mr Justice Max Barrett had ruled last May the Minister’s discretionary practice of allowing applicants six weeks out of the country, for holiday or other reasons, and more time in exceptional circumstances, is not permitted by section 15.1.c of the Irish Nationality and Citizenship Act 2015.

The Minister has no discretion in relation to the "continuous residence" requirement in that section, he ruled.

Lawyers for Mr Jones and the Minister both argued the High Court erred in how it interpreted “continuous residence” but disagreed on other aspects of the High Court decision.

Sara Moorhead SC, for the Minister, argued the continuous residence finding should be quashed but the Minister’s refusal of Mr Jones’ application should otherwise be upheld and his appeal dismissed.

The COA President, Mr Justice George Birmingham, Ms Justice Máire Whelan and Mr Justice Brian McGovern, today dismissed the appeal.

Giving the judgment, Ms Justice Whelan said the High Court judge erred in law in how he interpreted continuous residence and his construction was unworkable, unduly rigid and gives rise to a “clear absurdity”

The Minister’s approach to Mr Jones’ application was “reasonable” and mitigated the potential harshness of the first part of sub-section 15. He had not adopted a rigid or inflexible policy in construing compliance with the relevant sub-section, she said.

It is in the public interest there is clarity so that someone like Mr Jones knows how he can meet the conditions, she said.

The fact that most of Mr Jones’ absences from the State were not work-related is "material", the Minister’s policy did not amount to a fettering of discretion and is not unlawful.

In line with that policy, the Minister was correct in concluding Mr Jones did not have a period of residence as constituted “continuous residency”, she said.

For those and other reasons, the court dismissed the appeal.

