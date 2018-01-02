A young man has been charged with the murder of his older brother in their family home in Limerick.

A young man has been charged with the murder of his older brother in their family home in Limerick.

Court hears man accused of murder of older brother told gardaí: 'Sorry, I didn't mean it'

Gerard 'Gerry' Lynch (29) appeared before Newcastlewest District Court charged with the murder of his brother, William 'Willie' Lynch (35), on December 30 last in Pallaskenry.

Judge Mark Larkin was told that Lynch replied to Gardaí after being charged: "Sorry, I didn't mean it." Lynch of Main Street, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick appeared in court wearing slacks and a grey sweat shirt.

He kept his head bowed throughout the brief proceedings. The defendant did not speak during the hearing.

Evidence of arrest, caution and charge was offered by Garda Alan O'Donnell. He told the court that Lynch was charged at Newcastlewest Garda Station on January 1.

Inspector Alan Cullen said gardaí were requesting a remand in ongoing custody. Solicitor Michael O'Donnell was appointed to represent the defendant.

He requested that the court direct that all required medical assistance be provided for his client while in custody.

Judge Larkin remanded Lynch in custody to appear again before Limerick District Court on January 9 next.

Willie Lynch, a well-known sporting enthusiast in the Pallaskenry area, was found critically injured at 5pm last Saturday in the two-storey terraced home off Main Street he shared with his younger brother. He was discovered just a couple of hours before he was to host a charity pool tournament in aid of Milford Hospice.

Mr Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred by paramedics to University Hospital Limerick (UHL). Gardaí launched a murder investigation after a post mortem examination by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster at UHL confirmed that Mr Lynch had met a violent death.

He had sustained multiple stab wounds to the torso. Tributes have been paid to Willie Lynch who was deeply involved in sporting and community organisations in Pallaskenry. Friends set up a special online fundraising appeal to help his family with funeral costs.

The appeal raised more than €2,500 in just 10 hours. Willie Lynch is survived by his mother, Helen and another brother, Danny.

Online Editors