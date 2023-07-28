Court gives another homeowner cheap fixed rate on a vulture-fund mortgage

A circuit court has approved another long-term, cheap fixed rate for a stricken borrower whose mortgage is owned by a vulture fund.

Trim Circuit Court in Co Meath approved a personal insolvency arrangement yesterday that gives a Co Kildare woman a 2.5pc rate, fixed for 30 years.

An interest rate as low as that is not available from any lender in this market.

The mortgage is owned by an unnamed vulture fund or funds, and is serviced by Pepper. In what may be a change of tack, Pepper agreed to this latest arrangement.

It comes after a similar one in Tullamore Circuit Court in May where Pepper was forced, despite its opposition to that move, to offer a low, long-term fixed rate.

Pepper services mortgages on behalf of vulture funds, and represents them in personal insolvency cases, which have to be approved by the courts.

It had told the Tullamore court that it does not offer fixed rates, a situation that means thousands of its clients are stuck on tracker and variable rates, with some as high as 8pc and 9pc.

The scandal of vulture funds treatment of mortgage holders

The latest case was not opposed by Pepper, and the court was told Pepper is not appealing the Tullamore case.

The latest deal before Trim Circuit Court allows for the debtor to retain her house.

It sees a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) put in place for cleaner Tina O’Reilly, of Naas, Co Kildare.

Personal insolvency practitioner (PIP) John McCormack, of Rebate Insolvency Solutions, sought the approval of Trim Circuit Court for the arrangement.

Barrister Keith Farry BL represented the PIP.

He was instructed by Gibson & Associates Solicitors.

The insolvency arrangement was approved on consent.

The case was heard by the same judge as in the Tullamore Circuit Court case, Judge Mary O’Malley Costello.

Borrower Ms O’Reilly is a single women, with a son.

She was unable to pay her debts, including money owed to Revenue in property tax and tax owed following the collapse of a business she had in 2016, according to documents submitted to the court.

Her house has been valued at €380,000, and she owes €283,000 on it. Revenue is owed €10,000.

Her son lives in the home, but is no longer a dependent.

Trim Circuit Court was told Ms O’Reilly is currently paying an interest rate of 5.5pc, with monthly repayments of €1,700.

She has a monthly income of €2,700, with €700 of this coming from her son.

The personal insolvency arrangement will allow her to stay in the family home.

Interest on the mortgage will be reduced to 2.5pc, fixed for the 30-year term.

This will mean monthly repayments of €1,145.

No mortgage debt has been written off. Revenue is to be repaid from funds in the personal insolvency arrangement.

Property tax will be paid outside the arrangement.

After the judge noted the low fixed interest rate, Mr Farry said: “The practitioner, to be fair, has done a commendable job for the debtor in this case.”

In May, Tullamore Circuit Court approved a formal personal insolvency arrangement that forced Pepper to give a borrower couple a rate of 2.5pc, fixed for 25 years.

Such a low rate, over such a long term, is not available in the market.

The judge noted this latest case meant it was the second PIA she had approved a fixed low interest rate over a long period involving Pepper.

Mr Farry told the judge that her decision in the Tullamore case had never been appealed by Pepper.

In the latest case, the mortgage servicer did not object to Ms O’Reilly’s PIA – in fact, Pepper voted in favour of it.

The judge said she accepted the PIA was “not unfairly prejudicial” to creditors and was happy to approve the arrangement.