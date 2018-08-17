Court deadline for homelessness campaigners to leave house passes

The 8am deadline for the occupants of 35 Summerhill Parade came and went this morning without any signs of anyone leaving the house.

A spokeswoman for one of the homeless groups who is occupying the house said there will be further developments at noon today when a support rally outside the building in Dublin's north inner city.

It was unclear whether of not any occupants that might still be in the house would leave at that point.

Yesterday, Ms Justice Miriam O'Regan granted the property owner PJ O Donnell (as trustee of the Pat O Donnell & Co Ltd Retirement and Death Benefit Plan) injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing at one of seven properties owned by the pension plan.

The properties are located at 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39 Summerhill Parade, Ballybough, in Dublin 1.

The court heard that of those houses number 35 is the only property occupied.

However there has been some interference with the other properties, which have been vacant since May to allow fire safety works be completed, and the owner was concerned that the other properties may be interfered with.

The application was not opposed. While more than 20 people were present in court for today's hearing when the court registrar asked for any of the persons unknown in occupation to identify themselves he was greeted by silence.

The owner sought the orders due to fire safety concerns and because the house's insurance coverage will be cancelled if the occupation, which has been described as a political protest and has been the subject of several recent media reports, continues.

Barrister Julia Lawlor Bl, instructed by solicitor Tony Reynolds for Mr O'Donnell told the High Court while the occupation was some sort of publicity-seeking form of political protest Mr O'Donnell had received an email from an anonymous sender which added to the urgency of the action.

Online Editors