Court action delays 400 garda promotions

The promotion of hundreds of gardaí to fill critical vacancies at sergeant level has been delayed amid a legal challenge by a member who unsuccessfully applied, the Irish Independent has learned.

More than 400 rank-and-file gardaí were due to be promoted this month in one of the largest such competitions in recent years. The significant promotion drive is in an effort to increase numbers at supervisory level.

However, a High Court challenge brought in relation to the competitions process has caused a delay in the announcement of successful candidates.

The Irish Independent understands the legal challenge has been brought by a member of An Garda Síochána who unsuccessfully applied to be promoted to sergeant.

A senior source said that the force is seeking legal advice, but that the announcement of the results has been delayed.

"Members have been left frustrated, as sergeant roles need to be filled, as well as the fact that people initially applied for the interview process in July 2017," a source said.

The need for more gardaí at supervisory level has been raised by oversight bodies as well as former acting Garda commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin. In a report, the Commission on the Future of Policing also called for supervision at sergeant level "to be strengthened".

In a statement, Garda Headquarters said: "The release of the results of garda to sergeant competition has been temporarily delayed. An Garda Síochána is aware of a potential High Court action."

The lack of sergeants has meant that recruits are graduating from Templemore and being transferred to districts with insufficient numbers of supervisors.

