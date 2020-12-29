Courier stole iPhone delivery worth €11,000 from warehouse

Neil McDonnell admitted theft of the phones from his workplace

A COURIER firm employee stole a delivery of iPhones worth €11,000 when he was working at a Dublin warehouse.

Neil McDonnell (52) took the 13 phones from a loading bay and put them into a van he was driving on the day, a court heard.

He pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared at Blanchardstown District Court and was remanded on continuing bail to February.

McDonnell, with an address at Limekiln Road, Greenhills, was charged with stealing the 13 iPhone 11s at Securispeed, Ninth Lock Road, Clondalkin, last February 13.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Judge David McHugh the DPP had consented to the case being dealt with summarily in the district court on a guilty plea only.

The judge asked her to outline the prosecution’s case so he could consider jurisdiction.

Sgt Callaghan said gardaí received a report on February 17 that there had been an alleged theft at the premises some days earlier.

CCTV footage was viewed and McDonnell, who was a staff member, could be seen taking a box containing iPhone 11s from a loading bay.

The phones had a combined value of €11,202, the court heard.

McDonnell placed the box in a van he was driving on the day, Sgt Callaghan said.

Gardaí investigated and Mc- Donnell then went to a garda station.

Judge McHugh said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case.

This means it can be heard in the district court instead of being sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

McDonnell was offering a plea of guilty, but asked the judge not to “dispose of it now”, his barrister said.

The accused had attended treatment for a gambling addiction.

Seeking an adjournment, the barrister said the issue of compensation might be relevant.

The judge put the case back to a date in February.

Online Editors