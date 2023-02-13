A couple will get to keep their €900,000 Ballsbridge home after a mortgage firm withdrew its objection to personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) writing off millions of euro in debt.

Property developers Kevin Brophy (72) and Jacinta Rochford (67), who are behind the Coolbawn Quay boutique resort in Co Tipperary, owed creditors €13.7m and €10.9m respectively.

But Mr Brophy has had €10.5m and Ms Rochford close to €9.9m written off and the couple have secured lifetime tenure of their home under PIAs approved today by Mr Justice Alexander Owens.

Unsecured creditors will receive just €22,000 under the debt deals.

Their mortgage lender Pepper Finance Corporation had been objecting to the PIAs. However, the court heard it was now consenting following a variation of the arrangements.

The PIAs were presented to the court by barrister Keith Farry, instructed by Anthony Joyce and Co Solicitors, acting for personal insolvency practitioner Mitchell O’Brien.

Niall Ó hUiginn, counsel for Pepper, told the court his client “objected very vehemently to the proposals” but it had been possible for the parties to agree to “different proposals”.

The agreement will see some terms in the PIAs amended within the next six weeks, the court heard.

The precise details of the amendments were not disclosed.

The couple, whose company Gladsted Properties Ltd is behind Coolbawn Quay, got into financial difficulty after investing in Quinlan Private, the investment vehicle once run by financier Derek Quinlan. According to their PIAs, the investment failed to achieve projected returns.

This coincided with the property and banking crash between 2008 and 2012 which required the couple to sell assets developed in Co Tipperary at a significant loss.

According to their PIAs, the couple cooperated with creditors to deleverage their property portfolio. However, they were left with significant debts.

Some €10m in debt was common to both husband and wife, while Mr Brophy had additional unpaid borrowings of close to €3m.

The couple’s creditors included Pepper, Cabot Financial, EBS, Cerberus, and Bank of Ireland.

Under the PIAs, a €1.7m mortgage debt on their home in Pembroke Gardens, Ballsbridge, Dublin will be written down to the property’s market value of €900,000.

Mr Farry said the term of the revised mortgage loan was to be extended for the duration of the normal life expectancy of Mr Brophy, which would be to the age of 83. The payments will be made from a pension.

A clause in his PIA states that if one of the debtors dies prior to the end of the term, the remaining balance will be discharged from the estate of the longest surviving co-borrower.

Mr Farry told the court that secured creditors, creditors with debt secured against assets, would receive 43pc of what they are owed. This would only have been 39pc if the couple were made bankrupt.

However, unsecured creditors will only receive a small fraction of what they are owed.