Couple spared jail for hammer threat to workers in shop

Andrew Phelan

A couple who threatened shop workers with a hammer and used racial slurs against them have been spared jail.

Bryan Mulligan (35) and Sarah Treacy (30) believed they were “unfairly targeted” as suspected shoplifters when they took out the hammer from a bag of tools they had to fix up their flat.

