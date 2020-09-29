Couple murdered Irish dancer and poisoned another man with 'devil's breath' drug before using cards for spending spree, court hears

Tragic: Kilkenny native Adrian Murphy, who was found dead in a flat in London.

A couple murdered an Irish dancer and poisoned another man with a drug known as "devil's breath" before using their bank cards to go on a spending spree, a court heard.

Diana Cristea, 18, and Joel Osei, 25, are accused of killing Adrian Murphy between May 31 and June 5 last year after his body was found in a 17th-storey flat in Battersea, south-west London.

The pair then allegedly used his details to unsuccessfully buy $80,000 (€68,130) worth of diamonds from a jeweller in New York, Croydon Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Mr Murphy, 43, had worked as a dance teacher and a choreographer at the Royal Academy of Dance, but was on a year-long sabbatical at the time of his death.

Expand Close Murdered: Champion Irish dancer Adrian Murphy, originally from Kilkenny but living in London, appeared on TV in the UK, Australia and the US. Photo: Met Police / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Murdered: Champion Irish dancer Adrian Murphy, originally from Kilkenny but living in London, appeared on TV in the UK, Australia and the US. Photo: Met Police

Cristea and Osei are also accused of poisoning a second man, who cannot be named due to a reporting restriction, on May 30, 2019, before stealing about £2,000 (€2,190) of his belongings.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said the drug scopolamine, which is said to be "popular with robbers and rapists" to incapacitate their victims, was used in both incidents.

Osei is alleged to have met the victims in person through the gay dating app Grindr, before lacing their drinks with the drug and stealing their possessions.

Cristea, meanwhile, was alleged to have been "egging him on" in the background and sold the stolen items, Mr Aylett said.

The former couple are both charged with a single count of murder and a count of administering a poison or noxious substance so as to endanger life, which they body deny.

They are also standing trial on several fraud charges and two counts of theft.

The court heard Mr Murphy was staying at his former partner and best friend's flat at Lombard Wharf when Osei visited him on June 1.

The defendant was caught on CCTV approaching the building and exiting a lift, turning left towards the flat where Mr Murphy was waiting for him, the court heard.

Mr Aylett said: "As you will readily appreciate, the prosecution's case is that Joel Osei would have been the last person to see Adrian Murphy alive."

He was later caught on CCTV exiting the building carrying a Louis Vuitton holdall.

The court heard that the next day, the couple attempted to use Mr Murphy's Barclays credit card to spend almost $3,000 (€2,555) on computer software used by architects, only managing to do so after three attempts.

Meanwhile, Cristea used her phone to take a photo of a Louis Vuitton wallet, which she advertised online, along with a Louis Vuitton holdall she was selling for £300 (€330) and five Dolce and Gabbana belts for £200 (€220).

Mr Murphy was discovered by his former partner days later on June 4 lying face down, naked on the bed.

His phone was found in the toilet, and a can of Coca-Cola which was later recovered by police was found to contain traces of scopolamine.

Osei's fingerprints were also discovered on a bottle whiskey in the apartment.

Two toxicology tests estimated that the concentration of scopolamine in Mr Murphy's body was 67 micrograms per litre of blood and then 28 micrograms.

The court heard that research into a separate, fatal robbery involving the drug, found that a victim only had 4.8 micrograms of scopolamine in their blood.

Days earlier on May 30, another victim invited Osei, who called himself "Remy", back to his London property, but was "disappointed" to find the defendant "did not seem to be particularly interested in sex".

Mr Aylett said the victim went to the toilet, and on his return drank a glass of orange juice that Osei had poured him, assuming it was from his fridge.

He passed out and was taken to hospital after being discovered by his neighbour.

The victim reported that items including his wallet, bank cards and two laptops, worth about £2,000 (€2190), had been stolen.

The court heard that the man named "Remy" and Mr Murphy's unnamed visitor had used a phone ending in the same number, which police were able to link to Osei and his then girlfriend Cristea.

Mr Aylett said Osei was later identified by the surviving victim as being Remy.

A post mortem of Mr Murphy's body found traces of the drug scopolamine, which comes from a plant in the deadly nightshade family of poisons.

Mr Aylett QC said: "In South America, and in particularly in Columbia, it is said to be popular with both robbers and rapists who use it to incapacitate their victims, rendering them deeply unconscious for long periods of time.

"In Colombia, they don't call it scopolamine, in Columbia they call it 'the devil's breath'."

Cristea was contacted by police on June 10 and asked if she knew the name "Adrian Murphy", which she denied.

Mr Aylett said when Cristea was informed that Mr Murphy had died, she had sounded "shocked" and "let out what the officer has described as a huge gasp".

Both defendants were initially arrested on June 11 but gave "no comment" during police interview.

Analysis of Osei's laptop and phone found that he had searched online for scopolamine, and that an amount was eventually purchased through the web in early May, the court heard.

Mr Aylett said Osei "accepts" he visited both Mr Murphy and the second victim, claiming he was working as a male prostitute at the time and engaged in "consensual sexual activity" with both men.

However, the surviving victim said he did not take part in any sexual activity, while swabs taken from Mr Murphy found no evidence of sexual activity with Osei.

Cristea, of Langley Park, Mill Hill, Barnet, north London, has admitted one count of fraud, but denies two counts of theft and six other fraud charges.

Osei, who was previously living at Kerswell Close in Seven Sisters, north London, but is now of no fixed abode, denies two counts of theft and eight counts of fraud.

Online Editors