Couple lose €75,000 claim against restaurant for being asked to pay bill

A couple who claimed they had been defamed by staff who asked them to pay a dinner bill at a pub-restaurant have lost a €75,000 claim but escaped having to pay defence legal costs.

A couple who claimed they had been defamed by staff who asked them to pay a dinner bill at a pub-restaurant have lost a €75,000 claim but escaped having to pay defence legal costs.

Judge John O'Connor, dismissing the claim by Glen McCarthy and Joanna Walsh, said in the Circuit Civil court he had found Mr McCarthy's evidence to have been very argumentative.

The judge said it was probably Mr McCarthy's argumentative attitude in the Harbourmaster Bar and Restaurant close to Dublin's Irish Financial Services Centre on the evening of January 4 last year that had led to the proceedings having been taken.

Barrister Matthew Gahan told the court the Harbourmaster was denying there had been any defamation of either or both of the two plaintiffs and had entered a full defence to the single defamatory claim by both.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In