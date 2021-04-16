Couple in Ukraine surrogacy quarantine case hope they will be allowed to board plane with their new baby tomorrow

Travellers leave a bus outside the Crowne Plaza hotel at Santry, near Dublin Airport, where they will stay during a mandatory 12-day quarantine. Picture by Brian Lawless/PA

A couple who brought a High Court challenge over being forced to quarantine in a hotel with their newborn baby are hoping they will not be stopped from getting on a flight on their journey home from Ukraine on Saturday, a judge was told.

Should there be any difficulties, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore said, their lawyers can inform the court on Saturday. This was in circumstances where it was hoped new regulations governing hotel quarantining will be in on Friday, the court heard.

Mark Hedderman and his wife Sinead Hedderman Gallagher sought an exemption from the hotel quarantine regulations and be allowed quarantine at home because of fears for the health of their son Theo Declan.

They claimed, among other things, the State had no power to direct airlines to refuse to accept passengers who did not have a hotel pre-booked.

The judge said as the new regulations may even be passed on Friday night, he accepted the Minister for Health and the State parties had done all possible to facilitate them.

He said he would be continuing the hearing of a separate challenge on Saturday by two women who are in hotel quarantine but say they are in unlawful detention because they have been vaccinated.

He said the Hedderman Gallagher case could be raised during the course of that continuing hearing on Saturday if necessary and otherwise was adjourned to next week.

A restriction on the media naming the family was lifted after the couple’s lawyer said they did not have any problem with being named.

The two women in the other challenge are Charlene Heyns, from Letterkenny in Donegal, who returned from South Africa on April 9 undergoing urgent medical treatment, and Philomema Meredith, from Ballyfermot, Dublin, who has been in quarantine since April 10 last after returning from Dubai where she had been visiting an ill relative.

Ms Heyns has received her first dose of the vaccine while Ms Meredith, a healthcare worker, had both doses. Both tested negative for Covid.

The court heard on Friday Ms Meredith’s release from quarantine was imminent.

Their counsel argued the quarantine measures were disproportionate and a breach of their rights.

The State argues the measures are proportionate.

The case continues.

Online Editors