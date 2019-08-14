Couple accused of child cruelty after daughter (9) found with serious injuries, could face further charges - court hears

A couple accused of child cruelty after their nine-year-old daughter was discovered with serious injuries at her home in north Dublin face the possibility of further charges, a court heard.

The girl was rushed to Temple Street Children's Hospital on July 2 last and is still receiving treatment.

Gardai subsequently launched an investigation and last week they arrested the mother and father, who are in their 30s.

They made their first appearance before Dublin District Court last Friday and the pair consented to a remand in custody until today.

This morning, before Dublin District Court, detectives sought a further one-week remand in custody.

Judge John Hughes remanded the pair in custody to appear before the court next Wednesday.

The 35-year-old woman faces two counts under Section 246 of the Children Act.

One charge was for failing to seek medical assistance for the girl for a head injury.

The second charge alleged treatment of the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to her health or to seriously affect her well being.

The 37-year-old man faces a single charge, also under Section 246 of the Children Act, for treatment of the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to her health or seriously affect her well being.

This morning, Detective Sergeant Eoin McDonnell applied for a further one week remand in custody pending DPP's directions and possible further charges.

A solicitor for the couple said there was consent to the adjournment and to the one-week remand in custody.

Judge Hughes remanded the couple in custody until next Wednesday, August 21.

The judge ordered that existing reporting restrictions remain in place.

The couple sat together in the dock for the short hearing. They were not required to address the court. The woman was tearful and visibly upset.

