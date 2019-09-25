Country's largest hospice accuses former finance chief of fraud over sale of Spanish property

The case centres on a Spanish property left in a bequest to Our Lady's Hospice and Care Services that the hospice alleges was later sold for considerably less than it was worth.

According to papers filed in court, the hospice is seeking damages from its former head of finance, Denis Maguire, who handled the sale, and another man.

The other man's foreign-registered firm is said to have bought the Marbella townhouse in March 2015.

In the proceedings, the hospice is seeking an order restraining the defendants from dissipating their assets below €400,000.

The hospice says this amount represents the undervalue at which the property was sold and the costs of maintaining it before the sale.

It claims the maintenance costs should not have been incurred or were incurred for the benefit of the defendants.

Mr Maguire was dismissed by the hospice over his role in the sale. The matter was reported to An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the Charities Regulator. A HSE audit and a review by independent counsel concluded there was negligence in relation to the sale of the property.

High Court records show the proceedings were initiated by the hospice last January. The plenary summons in the case was opened before Mr Justice Charles Meenan in July.

At a hearing that month, the judge heard lawyers for the hospice had been unable to serve papers on Mr Maguire at his home at Moylurg, Glencullen, Kilternan, Co Dublin, after being refused access by another person.

Following an application by the hospice for substituted service, Mr Justice Meenan ordered that the summons could be served by ordinary pre-paid post.

In the proceedings, the hospice is seeking declarations that the actions of Mr Maguire and the other man in the sale and purchase of the townhouse at Aloha Lake Village in Marbella were unlawful on the basis they amounted to fraud, deceit, breach of contract, breach of duty, negligence and misrepresentation.

The hospice wants the court to render the sale "null and void" and a declaration that it is the owner of the property.

It is also seeking a declaration that another property on Harold's Cross Road in Dublin was bought by Mr Maguire or the other man or both men together as payment or part-payment for Mr Maguire's role in an alleged conspiracy between the defendants.

No solicitors are on record yet for either defendant in the case and defences have not been filed to date.

A solicitor who has represented Mr Maguire in the past did not return a call from the Irish Independent seeking comment.

In legal correspondence in 2017, Mr Maguire acknowledged mistakes were made, but said there was no suggestion he had acted dishonestly or fraudulently.

Efforts to contact the other man were unsuccessful.

The hospice, which is located at Harold's Cross and Blackrock in Dublin, cared for more than 4,200 patients last year.

Irish Independent