Council official told he’d be ‘tied to the black ball in Naas’

A grandfather threatened a council official that his body would be “found tied to the black ball in Naas” after he was confronted on suspicion of illegal waste collection.

Patrick Maughan (69) claimed he got upset when he overheard a second man mouth “ye knackers are all the same”.

He denied he lunged at council official, Damien McNulty, saying he was an ex-boxer and “If I wanted to hit him I would have flattened him”.

Judge John Brennan imposed a six-month sentence suspended for 18 months.

The defendant, of Oldcastle Drive in Clondalkin, was found guilty of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Mr McNulty, at Monksfield Grove in Clondalkin on May 17, 2019.

Mr McNulty told Blanchardstown District Court he was in Clondalkin following reports of illegal waste collection.

He said he spoke to Maughan, who was driving a pick-up truck, and told him he was investigating illegal waste collections in the area. There was no waste in Maughan’s truck.

He said Maughan was immediately aggressive to him, asking him what right he had to be there. He said the defendant made several attempts to lunge with his fists at him.

Mr McNulty said Maughan then told him that his body would be found “tied to the black ball in Naas”.

He said Maughan was extremely threatening and he felt Maughan was trying to provoke him to hit him.

In his evidence, Maughan denied making the threat.

He claimed Mr McNulty greeted him with “how are you doing, Mr McDonagh?”, and he took offence because he was not a McDonagh. He also got upset when a colleague of Mr McNulty mouthed “ye knackers are all the same”.

However, Mr McNulty said his colleague was not near them at any point and did not speak to the accused.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said Maughan was a grandfather, was mostly retired and in receipt of the state pension.