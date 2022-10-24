| 10.3°C Dublin

Council official told he’d be ‘tied to the black ball in Naas’

Patrick Maughan of Oldcastle Drive in Clondalkin, was found guilty of threatening to kill or cause serious harm Expand

Eimear Cotter

A grandfather threatened a council official that his body would be “found tied to the black ball in Naas” after he was confronted on suspicion of illegal waste collection.

Patrick Maughan (69) claimed he got upset when he overheard a second man mouth “ye knackers are all the same”.

