Cough medicine, booze blamed for naked man trashing hotel

A hotel guest accused of damaging four hotel rooms, ran into the lobby naked before claiming there were "gypsies" in his bedroom.

Marketing manager Eamon Devlin is accused of causing thousands of euro of damage to Balyliffin Lodge Hotel in Co Donegal.

His legal team has blamed over-the-counter tablet Day and Night Nurse for sparking a psychosis that led to Mr Devlin's "bizarre behaviour".

Mr Devlin, of Drumintee Road, Killeavy, Co Down, appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court charged with causing criminal damage to the hotel and has pleaded not guilty.

He had booked into the hotel with his son (3) as he was going through a divorce with his wife in September 2016 and wanted to spend time with his child.

The father and son played pitch and putt at Ballyliffin Golf Club before having some bar food at the hotel.

He had a pint of Carlsberg, an Irish coffee and took a bottle of wine to his room. At 11.30pm Mr Devlin ordered another bottle of wine to his room.

Around 5am, Mr Devlin arrived in the hotel reception naked carrying his son who was in his pyjamas.

He asked staff to come to his room, number 214, claiming there were 'gypsies' there and he needed to get them out.

Night porter Seamus Henry went to the room but found nobody there. About 6am, the porter got a call from room 215 complaining of shouting in the accused man's room.

Accompanied by another staff member, Mr Henry went upstairs and noticed the corridor was flooded.

When they gained entry to the room, it was allegedly under three inches of water. Mr Henry said sinks had been pulled off the bathroom wall and there was broken glass everywhere.

Mr Devlin was arrested and interviewed at Buncrana garda station. He blamed a combination of stress, medication and alcohol for his behaviour on the night and offered to pay compensation for the damage saying he was deeply ashamed for what had happened.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the case until today.

Irish Independent