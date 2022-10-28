Coroner slams South Eastern Health Trust for failing to provide key documents in baby inquest

The South Eastern Health Trust has failed to provide an inquest into the death of a baby boy with key documents, prompting criticism from the coroner.

The information relating to the circumstances surrounding the stillbirth of Jaxon McVey, caused by shoulder dystocia on March 27, 2017 was requested four days ago, but has still not been handed over.

“I am very disappointed and I am very unsatisfied,” coroner Maria Dougan said.

“I want that taken back to the trust.

“This is not good enough.”

The inquest heard that Christine McCleery was never informed she was at “heightened risk” of experiencing the complication, which caused Jaxon’s shoulder to get stuck behind her pelvic bone during labour.

An ambulance was called to the Midwifery Led Unit (MLU) at Lagan Valley at 12.38am to transfer the distressed mum to the Royal Victoria Hospital after the delivery went catastrophically wrong.

A paramedic who was tasked with the job eight minutes later described the job duration of 33 minutes from the time of call as “quite rapid” and said it can take up to an hour for a call to be allocated to crews.

The inquest was told the Lagan Valley ward only accepted expecting mothers deemed to be “low risk” with a body mass index (BMI) between 18 and 35 in line with regional guidelines.

But there is uncertainty over what Christine’s BMI actually was as a result of incorrect height measurements being recorded, with a legal representative claiming it may have been 35.5.

The author of a Serious Adverse Incident (SAI) report conceded that rules used in Northern Ireland differ from other parts of the UK, which deem BMI results between 30 and 35 an “increased risk” of shoulder dystocia.

Pamela Redmond admitted that Guidelines and Audit Implementation Network (GAIN) policy drafted “by Stormont and senior officials in the Department of Health” contains significant “deficiencies”.

“It was a strategic piece of work,” she explained. “But I think it has many loopholes.”

The witness said the rules designed to standardise practice in Northern Ireland make some people “very vulnerable”.

“GAIN guidelines don’t cover the risks involved in this particular case,” Mrs Redmond said.

When asked if Ms McCleery was at heightened risk, the witness replied “yes”.

Asked if she was at higher risk by virtue of her BMI, Mrs Redmond replied: “I can’t answer that, I can’t remember.”

The coroner asked the witness directly if she believes the SAI panel should have looked at whether guidance here needs to be “married up” with guidelines across the water. “Yes,” Mrs Redmond answered.

The witness also revealed that investigators never sought to confirm Ms McCleery’s true height, which is required to accurately calculate BMI, during their probe because it was deemed “insensitive”.

The South Eastern Trust sent a registered nurse to give evidence on its behalf. He revealed that two additional incidents which occurred in Lagan Valley MLU are under investigation.

The nurse told the inquest there was political pressure to retain services at the hospital prior to the tragic incident unfolding.

“There was quite a lot of political will,” he said. “Politicians were quite keen that some services would remain.”