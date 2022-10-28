| 9.4°C Dublin

Coroner slams South Eastern Health Trust for failing to provide key documents in baby inquest

Jaxon's mum Christine McCleery Expand

Brett Campbell

The South Eastern Health Trust has failed to provide an inquest into the death of a baby boy with key documents, prompting criticism from the coroner.

The information relating to the circumstances surrounding the stillbirth of Jaxon McVey, caused by shoulder dystocia on March 27, 2017 was requested four days ago, but has still not been handed over. 

