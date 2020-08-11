Cork teen charged with dangerous driving causing the death of 16-year-old girl

A JUVENILE has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a 16-year-old Cork girl.

The 17-year-old boy - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - appeared before Cork District Court on a total of nine charges arising from a collision last February in which Kimberly O'Connor (16) suffered fatal injuries.

The Transition Year student died when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a wall on Harbour View Road in Knocknaheeny on February 19 last.

The collision occurred just outside Ms O'Connor's family home.

At her funeral, Ms O'Connor was described by her family as "a priceless diamond and a superstar."

In the collision, severe damage was sustained by the Seat Toledo car.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told the 17-year-old boy faces a total of nine charges. These include dangerous driving causing the death of Ms O'Connor and causing serious harm to another passenger.

He is also charged with failing to stop, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to report a traffic incident and failing to offer required information to the Gardaí.

The teen also faces charges in relation to driving without a valid license, failing to produce a license on demand to the Gardaí, driving without motor insurance and failing to produce motor insurance documents when required by the Gardaí.

Judge Kelleher heard evidence of arrest, caution and charge from Detective Garda Brian Holland.

He said that, when the nine charges were formally put to the defendant, he made no reply to officers.

The court was told the State and Gardaí have no objection to the 17-year-old being remanded on bail once certain conditions are met.

Defence solicitor Emma Leahy indicated her client will comply with all the conditions required.

The teen was ordered to live at home, to adhere to a strict curfew, avoid all intoxicants and sign on at a Cork garda station twice weekly.

He was also warned to have no contact, either direct or indirect, with other parties in the case including the family of the late Ms O'Connor.

Gardaí also said the teen must give an undertaking not to attempt to drive any vehicle.

Judge Kelleher was told the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ruled that the matter be dealt with on indictment before a judge and jury in Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The teen was remanded on bail to appear again before Cork Children's Court on September 18.

Free legal aid was granted in the matter.

Online Editors