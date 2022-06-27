Cork man found guilty of rape of ex-partner and her son turned house into a ‘prison’ and locked internal doors

A Cork man who made life a “living hell” for his former partner and her children will be sentenced next month.

A jury unanimously found the 56-year-old man guilty at a trial earlier this year of 58 charges, including two counts of raping his then partner and 50 counts of sexually assaulting her.

He was also found guilty of four counts of sexually assaulting her son and one count of raping the boy. The child was aged between nine and 11 when his mother's then partner raped him.

The man was also convicted of charges of cruelty towards her children. The offending took place between October 2013 and December 2015.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victims' anonymity, denied all the charges.

Victim impact statements made by the accused's former partner, her son and daughter were read out by Shane Costello SC, prosecuting during a sitting of the Central Criminal Court today.

In her statement, the defendant's ex-partner said she had been a “strong and independent” woman before meeting him, but he had taken away her identity.

The defendant had seemed nice at the start of their relationship, but this was “all for show”.

She said she had done her best to protect her children, but this was impossible as the defendant was always in control.

She found it “heartbreaking” that she could not get to her children as the defendant locked the internal doors of the house.

She said the defendant was a “sick monster” for his behaviour towards her “innocent” son.

Following the end of the relationship, the defendant had stalked her, leaving her terrified. She said she regrets bringing the man into her family's life and suffers from nightmares.

Her daughter, now in her 20s, said in her victim impact statement that the defendant never showed her any affection and the family home was like a “prison”.

She said he made her life a “living hell” while she was studying for the Leaving Cert and she thought her life was not worth living.

She found the trial emotional and scary, but she now felt free because the defendant could no longer control anyone.

Reading his own victim impact statement, her son, now 19, told the court “no child should have felt like I did”.

He said he considered the defendant to be a father figure and the defendant had broken that trust.

He said he was standing up for himself after feeling isolated within his family because he was carrying a secret.

He asked for justice “not just for me but for the child I was”.

Thomas Creed SC, defending, told Mr Justice Michael McGrath that the defendant does not accept the jury's verdicts.

In evidence during the trial, the defendant said the three children had been difficult during their early years and their mother used the allegations to get help to find alternative accommodation.

Eleven character references were provided to the court on behalf of the defendant. These included statements from friends, neighbours and people who had worked with the man.

Several references described the defendant as a “caring father” and a good friend.

One said they had never found the man's behaviour to be inappropriate and added that he was a “dedicated family man”.

Mr Creed said the defendant had a reputation as hardworking and had worked in a variety of jobs. He loves his children and is anxious to provide the best for them.

Mr Creed said the defendant is disappointed that he is not in a position to be a full-time father to his four younger children.

Mr Justice McGrath adjourned the case for sentencing on July 7, remanding the defendant in custody until this date.

The trial heard that the man's ex-partner had been in a relationship with the defendant and moved into his home, along with her three children. The couple went on to have four children together.

She said she and the defendant were in bed on an unknown date around Hallowe'en 2013 when he started to grab at her. She told him to stop, and tried to push him away, but he raped her.

Their relationship became tense and the woman said the defendant tried to touch her breasts and genitalia on a regular basis during 2015.

On a date between September and December 2015, the first victim said she felt the defendant snuggle into her while they were in bed, and she felt his penis against her.

She shouted at him, but he continued to attempt to have sex with her. She left the room and slept in the hall.

Her daughter gave evidence during the trial that she hoped life would improve when the family moved into the defendant's house, but this was not the case.

She said the defendant would fly into a rage to demand the house was cleaned.

On one occasion, he pulled her from bed and ripped her belongings from storage. He did not allow her to sleep until she had tidied everything in a certain way.

She said the defendant keep the internal doors locked and she would have to ask for permission to use the bathroom.

The defendant would often rip up her copybooks and tell her to start her homework again.

The woman's son gave evidence at trial that the defendant had kicked and punched him.

He said the defendant touched his genitalia while he was in the shower following sports training on several occasions.

The defendant also got into the shower with him on one occasion.

The woman's son said he woke one night to find the defendant naked on top of him, trying to perform a sex act. However, this was interrupted when his mother entered the room.

The court heard that the defendant's former partner was not aware of the gravity of the man's behaviour towards her son until the trial.

The court also heard from several other witnesses during the trial, included a retired garda who observed the defendant held the keys to the family home's internal doors.