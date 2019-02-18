CORK GAA star Ashling Thompson (28) has pleaded not guilty to assaulting two women in a nightclub last year.

Cork GAA star pleads not guilty to assaulting two women in nightclub

The camogie star - who has won multiple All Ireland camogie titles with the Rebels - appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher in Cork District Court today on common assault charges.

The charges are brought contrary to Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act.

Thompson appeared today before Judge Kelleher on the two Section 2 common assault charges.

She faced two charges of assaulting Aoife O'Flaherty and Jennifer Coakley on February 25 2018 at Secret Garden, Rearden's of Washington Street, Cork.

Solicitor Eddie Burke said that Thompson of Shinanagh, Newtownshandrum, Charleville, Co Cork, was pleading not guilty to both charges.

"We are seeking a date for hearing. It (the hearing) will take between an hour and a half to two hours," Mr Burke said.

Judge Kelleher set the matter for hearing before Cork District Court on May 1 next and remanded her on continuing bail.

The camogie star did not address the court during the brief hearing.

She appeared wearing a pink jacket, a white top and white pin striped pants.

The star, from Milford, Co Cork, has won a total of three All Ireland camogie titles.

A powerhouse midfielder, she has also been honoured with two All Star awards.

The highlight of her career to date was captaining Cork to O'Duffy Cup success over Galway at Croke Park in 2015.

She has also won four county titles with her club.

The star has worked to develop a modelling career over recent years - appearing in photo shoots in a number of newspapers and magazines.

When she was aged just 19 she was involved in a serious road traffic accident.

The accident left her with serious neck and back problems.

She has been a dedicated campaigner about mental health issues over recent years.

Online Editors