Cork GAA star Ashling Thompson appears in court on assault charges

CORK GAA star Ashling Thompson (28) had an assault causing harm charge against her dismissed at Cork District Court today.

The camogie star - who has won multiple All Ireland camogie titles with the Rebels - appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher today on three charges of assault and assault causing harm.

However, Judge Kelleher dismissed the single Section 3 assault causing harm charge on the application of Ms Thompson's solicitor, Eddie Burke.

The star was charged with two Section 2 and a single Section 3 assaults.

She was charged with assaulting Aoife O'Flaherty and Jennifer Coakley, contrary to Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act.

This involves a common assault charge.

The alleged incident related to February 25 2018 at Secret Garden, Rearden's of Washington Street, Cork.

Thompson of Shinanagh, Newtownshandrum, Charleville, Co Cork also faced a charge of assault causing harm to Jennifer Coakley, contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

However, Judge Kelleher was told by Sergeant Gearoid Davis that Gardaí had a difficulty in obtaining the required medical evidence in relation to the Section 3 matter.

An application was made to strike out the charge.

However, solicitor Eddie Burke said he was asking for the charge to be formally dismissed.

Judge Kelleher agreed and dismissed the single assault causing harm charge.

Mr Burke also applied for copies of all statements in relation to the remaining Section 2 assault charges.

He adjourned the two remaining assault charges to Cork District Court on February 18.

The camogie star did not address the court during the brief hearing.

She appeared in court wearing a light grey coat and dark grey leggings and black boots.

Ashling Thompson from Milford, Co Cork has won a total of three All Ireland camogie titles.

A midfielder, she has also been honoured with two All Star awards.

The highlight of her career to date was captaining Cork to O'Duffy Cup success over Galway at Croke Park in 2015.

She has also won four county titles with her club.

