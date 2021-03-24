| 5.5°C Dublin

Corbett children ‘want their voices to be heard’ in Martens retrial

Jack and Sarah with their guardian Tracey Corbett-Lynch. Photo: Don Moloney

Jack and Sarah with their guardian Tracey Corbett-Lynch. Photo: Don Moloney

Jack and Sarah with their guardian Tracey Corbett-Lynch. Photo: Don Moloney

Ralph Riegel

The children of murdered Irish businessman Jason Corbett (39) want “to have their voices heard” by offering evidence at any US retrial of killers Tom (71) and Molly (37) Martens.

In a dramatic boost to North Carolina prosecutors, Jack and Sarah Corbett-Lynch have expressed their willingness to offer testimony at any retrial if disputed statements they made are relied on by the defence legal teams.

The children’s statements were made to social workers at Dragonfly House in Davidson County in the days after the brutal killing of their father on August 2, 2015. They were later key to a successful challenge by the father and daughter to their second-degree murder convictions and 20- to 25-year prison terms. Both Molly and Tom Martens now face release from North Carolina prisons by April 2 pending any retrial.

