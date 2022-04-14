Convicted tiger kidnapper allegedly had phone in jail

A FORMER gangland criminal jailed for 18 years for his part in a “tiger” kidnapping has been charged with having a mobile phone in prison.

Paschal Kelly (56) was brought before Blanchardstown District Court recently and charged with the offence.

Judge David McHugh remanded Mr Kelly on bail in his own bond of €100 to appear before the court again on a date in May.

The accused, with a previous address at Cootehill, Co Cavan, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with possession of a mobile phone in Wheatfield Prison on November 19, 2019.

A garda witness said Mr Kelly made no reply to the charge after caution.

Judge McHugh ordered the disclosure of any statements in relation to the allegation and he adjourned the case.

The judge assigned defence solicitor Roy O’Neill on free legal aid.

Judge McHugh asked if Mr Kelly wished to take a certain course on the allegation but he was told that the accused did not yet wish to enter a plea to the charge.

In February 2019, Kelly was jailed for 18 years for a €92,000 post office robbery and ‘tiger’ kidnapping during which three women were tied up and abducted.

Kelly was one of a gang of three men who burst into the post-mistress’ Malahide home on September 25, 2014.

The gang used cable ties to bind her, her daughter and an Italian student who was staying at the home.

The women were brought to a field where they were held overnight before the gang drove them to Bayside Post Office.