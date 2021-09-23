Convicted terrorist wanted in France remanded in custody

A man wanted in France where he has been convicted of a terrorism offence has today told the Irish High Court: "I don't know what they want me for."

Abderrahmane Yahiaoui, aged in his 50s and also known as Youcef Madani, appeared via video-link at the High Court.

Alva Duffy BL for the Minister for Justice said the French authorities issued a warrant in respect of Mr Yahiaoui on September 17, 2019.

She said he is wanted in France to serve a six-year sentence having been convicted of participation in a criminal organisation or terrorism in 2001.

The offence dates back to 1996 or 1997.

The French authorities have also stated that Mr Yahiaoui, who was convicted in his absence, will be entitled to a retrial or to appeal his conviction, Ms Duffy said.

Mr Justice Paul Burns told Mr Yahiaoui that he is entitled to surrender voluntarily to the French authorities or he may contest his extradition.

Mr Yahiaoui replied: "I don't know what they want me for."

Mr Justice Burns remanded Mr Yahiaoui in custody and fixed a hearing date for October 11.

Mr Yahiaoui will apply for bail next Wednesday September 29.