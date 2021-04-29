Convicted sex offender represents risk, expert tells court in case seeking order to put his three children into foster care

AN EXPERT witness has told a court that a convicted sex offender possesses many of the characteristics of an adult with a sexual interest in children and that he today represents a risk of harm to children.

At the Family Law District Court, Dr Joe Sullivan stated after interviewing the man for TUSLA, the Child and Family Agency (CFA), he concluded that there were significant inconsistencies in the man's replies “and his account could not be trusted”.

On the third day of the case, Dr Sullivan was giving evidence on behalf of the CFA where it is seeking an Interim Care Order (ICO) to remove the three children of the man from the family home and put them into foster care.

The CFA has already a Supervision Order in place for the three children and both parents are contesting the ICO application.

The children’s father was convicted in 1999 of the sexual abuse in 1995 of two girls under the age of 12 and he received a four-year suspended prison sentence.

The man also received the Probation Act in a court in 1982 after three of his sisters made complaints of a sexual nature against him.

In the case, the CFA only acted after an adult son of the man from a previous relationship made a disclosure in 2018 expressing his concern for the risk posed by his father to the three children aged under the age of 15.

The mother of the three children didn’t know about the man’s sexually deviant past.

The CFA is seeking to also remove the children from the mother’s care as it believes she has an inability to accept the risk posed by the father and to safeguard the children.

The father is not living at the family home due to the CFA’s childcare concerns and has not seen his children since September.

Counsel for the father, Elizabeth Mullins BL contended that Dr Sullivan did not have sufficient information to make such allegations against her client.

Today, Ms Mullins argued that the language used by Dr Sullivan to the CFA social workers concerning what he saw as the risk posed by the man to his children as 'inflammatory'.

Ms Mullins told the court that the CFA "has no other evidence" apart from the report made by Dr Sullivan in their application to remove the children from the care of their father.

Ms Mullins contended that Dr Sullivan had engaged in speculation without any objective justification in relation to what the man might have done since his conviction.

In response, Dr Sullivan stated that he was providing his clinical opinion backed up by 35 years of experience.

Ms Mullins told the court that one other expert's report on her client did not classify her client as a paedophile while another put his risk of reoffending at 'low to moderate'.

Dr Sullivan also interviewed the mother of the children and the man’s partner for the CFA.

Dr Sullivan concluded from his interaction with the woman that she "is either unwilling or unable to prioritise her children’s needs over her feelings for the man”.

Dr Sullivan told the court that the woman's previous assurances that she would safeguard her children "have proven unreliable – she repeatedly breached the Safety Plan which she seems to regard as an inconvenience”.

Dr Sullivan stated that "it is likely that the reason for her worrying behaviour is that she retains strong feelings for her partner and refuses to see that he might represent a risk of harm to their children”.

Dr Sullivan stated that in his dealings with the woman, "she did not take the opportunity to provide a full and honest response to the child protection concerns. Inevitably this heightens concerns that she continues to be duplicitous and fails to adequately safeguard her children”.

Dr Sullivan stated that he has "an enormous amount of sympathy for her. I really genuinely believe that she is a victim here and someone who has her way of seeing the world shaped" by her partner.

The case continues tomorrow.