Convicted sex offender released on bail under strict conditions

A CONVICTED sex offender, "sleeping rough", has been granted bail with strict conditions after he was charged with failing to tell gardai where he was living in March.

Ian Bissett, who is of no fixed abode in the Navan Road, Dublin 15 area, was charged with a breach of his legal requirement to inform gardai of his address as a sex offender.

He appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

He is accused of failing to notify gardai of his address on March 3, contrary to the 2001 Sex Offenders Act.

Garda Stephen Byrne said Bissett made no response to the charge.

He added that the accused had been "sleeping rough", but he was satisfied the accused had an address available.

Judge Power noted from defence counsel Kevin McCrave that Bissett agreed to obey conditions if released on bail.

Judge Power ordered him to sign on daily at Blanchardstown Garda station, provide a mobile phone number, and notify gardai of any address change.

The accused has not yet indicated how he will plead and was told to appear again in court in three weeks.

Judge Power granted legal aid after noting the unemployed defendant was on social welfare. Mr Bissett did not address the court and has not yet indicated how he will plead.