Convicted killer raped woman as five-year-old son slept in next room

A convicted Lithuanian killer has pleaded guilty to the rape of a woman in her Rathfriland home as her five-year-old son slept in the next room.

Deividas Paliutis (35) formerly of Rooney Park, Kilkeel, forced his way into the Latvian woman’s home with a gang of up to five Russian men who demanded money before they subjected her a brutal sexual assault on May 9, 2009.

He also pleaded guilty to burglary, theft of £320 (€360) cash and common assault of a male during the same incident.

The attack took place while Paliutis was on the run in Northern Ireland after walking out of Loughan House, an open prison in Co Cavan, in 2009. He has been serving time for an assault in Monaghan.

The court heard that on the night in question the woman, who had been involved in prostitution, was at her home on Downpatrick Street with her son and a male occupant, the same address she used for clients.

At approximately, 9.52pm a group of about five men forced their way into the house and subjected her to a traumatic 40-minute attack, which has left her with life changing mental health problems.

The woman was raped by a number of the men, who threatened to kill the occupants while demanding in Russian to be given money, with suggestions that the woman had been working in their area. A bank card was also taken from her and £320 was then taken from a nearby ATM.

Paliutis, who was said to not have a central role, orally raped the woman in the kitchen of the house before she was taken to a bedroom and attacked by other men.

The injured woman was later able to help identify Paliutis as one of her attackers.

Following his re-arrest in Northern Ireland, Paliutis was released in error from Maghaberry prison in September 2010.

He was at large for almost a year, with authorities on both sides of the border working with Interpol to trace his whereabouts.

While on the run, Paliutis went on to kill Ukrainian man Dymtro Grysunov (29) in Kilkeel in April, 2011.

The victim died days after being shot in the chest during an altercation outside Paliutis’s home.

He was arrested in Dublin in April 2011 following the shooting and sentenced to seven years in jail.

Paliutis was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter as well as possession of a sawn-off shotgun and cartridges.

Appearing at Newry Crown Court yesterday, Paliutis — who has become fluent in English during the last seven years in jail — was considered by Judge Ramsey not to pose a significant risk to the public.

Paliutis will be sentenced later this month.

