A man convicted of the rape and manslaughter of a young beautician when he was just a teenager was jailed for robbing an off licence armed with a knife.

A man convicted of the rape and manslaughter of a young beautician when he was just a teenager was jailed for robbing an off licence armed with a knife.

Convicted killer and rapist jailed after threatening female employee with knife in off licence robbery

Ian Horgan (34) was jailed for four years after he pleaded guilty before Cork Circuit Criminal Court to charges arising from a robbery last year.

Horgan of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick but who is originally from Ballincollig, Co Cork admitted stealing €1,395 in cash from a Mallow off-license and with threatening a female staff member during the robbery with a knife.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told the robbery was carried out on September 18 2017 at the Carry Out off licence in Ballydahin, Mallow, Co Cork.

Rachel Kiely

Det Garda Patrick O’Connell said a female staff member found herself confronted with a knife-wielding man who entered the off licence shortly after 8pm that evening and demanded cash.

“A lone male brandishing a large knife came into the off-licence premises and put the knife against the staff member’s chest," he said.

“He (Horgan) then fled from the scene with €1,395."

Det Garda O'Connell said the female staff member was not injured in the incident but was left deeply shocked her ordeal.

The woman was so upset she did not return to her employment for a number of months.

“She feels she cannot work in the off-licence anymore and is now employed in the delicatessen section of a neighbouring store,” he said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin was told the defendant had a number of previous convictions, several of which were very serious.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the rape and manslaughter of young beautician Rachel Kiely (22) in the People's Park in Ballincollig in October 2000.

She was walking near her home when she was attacked, raped and killed.

The manslaughter was committed while Horgan was just a teen.

Horgan was released from serving that sentence in 2013 but was convicted of robbery in Limerick in 2013 and received a four-year sentence.

A further four year sentence was imposed for a robbery in Cork.

Horgan also received a prison sentence for heroin dealing.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard last June that Horgan was now battling a very serious heroin addiction.

Defence counsel, Donal O'Sullivan BL, said his client was attempting to address his addiction issues.

He said the robbery was conducted at a time when Horgan was in the throes of heroin addiction and was desperate for money.

"He now realises that drugs are taking him down," Mr O'Sullivan said.

Counsel asked the court to support Horgan in his attempts to deal with his addiction problems.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said it was a very serious matter which required a custodial sentence.

However, he noted the defendant's early plea and the attempts he was making to tackle his chronic drug problems.

“He (Horgan) threatened this lady with a knife at her place of work. Undoubtedly it was a very traumatic experience for her," he said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed a six year prison term but agreed to suspend the final two years.

Online Editors