Convicted human trafficker who has been on the run for over a decade arrested in Dublin

A CONVICTED human trafficker who is on the Romanian police's most wanted list and featured on Crimecall has been arrested in Dublin.

Liviu Biliuta (55), who has been on the run for over a decade, was detained in Dublin city centre this morning while on his way to work by members of the Garda Extradition Unit.

He was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by authorities in Romania, where he is wanted to serve a five year prison term for human trafficking women and children into the Netherlands.

Det Gda Anthony Keane, of the Garda Extradition Unit, gave evidence of detaining Liviu Biliuta on Sheriff Street, Dublin 1, at 6.59am this morning.

The detective told the court that Biliuta confirmed his personal details to him, including his name, date of birth, the name of his parents, and the address he is residing at.

Det Gda Keane said that, having made these inquiries, he was satisfied that the person named on the EAW is the person he detained.

Liviu Biliuta was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and appeared before the High Court shortly after 2pm this afternoon.

Mr Justice Paul Burns explained to him that he has the right to agree to surrender on his own volition, to a translator and to legal advice.

His defence counsel informed that court that there would be a bail application, and the matter was listed for Thursday of next week.

Liviu Biliuta, who is from the Botosani province in the north of the country, came under the investigation of Romanian authorities in 2004, and was convicted in 2008 of human trafficking offences.

He was sentenced to five years imprisonment but absconded, and was placed on the Romanian police's most wanted list as a result. Liviu Biliuta was also the subject of an appeal on RTE's Crimecall programme earlier this year.

His conviction for human trafficking relates to the transportation of women and children from Romania into the Netherlands for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

Local reports state that prosecutors from the Botosani Bureau identified a number of victims aged between 14 and 16.

Detective Superintendent Michael J. Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit remarked that "this significant arrest coordinated by detectives attached to Organised and Serious Crime represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on foot of International arrest warrants are brought to justice."

Online Editors