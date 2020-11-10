Convicted human trafficker on the run for over a decade is arrested by gardaí

A convicted human trafficker who is on the Romanian police’s most wanted list and featured on Crimecall has been arrested in Dublin.

Liviu Biliuta (55), who has been on the run for over a decade, was detained in Dublin city centre yesterday morning by members of the Garda Extradition Unit while on his way to work.

He was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by authorities in Romania, where he is wanted to serve a five-year prison term for trafficking women and children into the Netherlands.

Det Gda Anthony Keane, of the Garda Extradition Unit, gave evidence of detaining Biliuta on Sheriff Street, Dublin 1, at 6.59am.

The detective told the court that Biliuta confirmed his personal details, including his name, date of birth, the name of his parents, and the address he is residing at.

Det Gda Keane said that, having made these inquiries, he was satisfied that the person named on the EAW is the person he detained.

Biliuta was taken to the Bridewell garda station and appeared before the High Court shortly after 2pm yesterday.

Mr Justice Paul Burns explained that he has the right to agree to surrender on his own volition, to a translator and to legal advice.

His defence counsel informed the court that there would be a bail application, and the matter was listed for Thursday of next week.

Biliuta, who is from Botosani in the north of Romania, came under the investigation of Romanian authorities in 2004, and was convicted in 2008 of human trafficking offences.

He was sentenced to five years imprisonment but absconded, and was placed on the Romanian police’s most wanted list. Biliuta was also the subject of an appeal on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme earlier this year.

His conviction for human trafficking relates to the transportation of women and children from Romania into the Netherlands for the purposes of sexual exploitation. Local reports state that a number of victims were aged between 14 and 16.

Detective Superintendent Michael J Mullen, of the Garda Extradition Unit, said: “This significant arrest, co-ordinated by detectives attached to Organised and Serious Crime, represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on foot of international arrest warrants are brought to justice.”

