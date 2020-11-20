Convicted human trafficker on Romania’s ‘most wanted’ list is granted bail by Dublin court

A convicted human trafficker who is on the Romanian police’s most wanted-list has been granted bail by the Irish High Court.

Liviu Biliuta (55) was arrested in Dublin last week and brought before the court on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) having fled his home country over ten years ago. He is wanted by Romanian officials to serve a five-year jail term imposed in 2008 for trafficking women and children across Europe.

A bail application was brought, with gardaí objecting on the grounds that he was a flight risk and had links to organised crime.

Mr Justice Paul Burns said he accepted garda evidence of Biliuta being a flight risk but that, in the overall scheme of things including that there was no apparent evidence of the respondent’s ongoing connection to organised crime, was granting bail.

Earlier Det Gda Malachy Dunne, of the Garda Extradition Unit, said that Biliuta was convicted and sentenced to a sentence of five years imprisonment in Romania.

The detective told the court that gardaí believed Mr Biliuta to be part of an organised gang involved in human trafficking to other jurisdictions. As a result, he said, the defendant would have good knowledge of moving from state to state under the radar.

The court heard that Liviu Biliuta’s whereabouts only came to light earlier this year after he featured on an episode of RTE’s Crimecall and a colleague working on the same construction site recognised him.







Online Editors