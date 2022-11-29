| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Convicted gangland murderer Stephen Penrose handed extra sentence for having drugs in prison

Double killer Stephen Penrose is serving time in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin Expand

Close

Double killer Stephen Penrose is serving time in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin

Double killer Stephen Penrose is serving time in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin

Double killer Stephen Penrose is serving time in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin

Eimear Dodd and Ken Foy

A convicted murderer has been handed an additional sentence for possession of drugs while in Mountjoy Prison.

Stephen Penrose (39), who is incarcerated in Cloverhill Prison, pleaded guilty to a count of possession of diamorphine for sale and supply at Mountjoy Prison on January 29, 2020. He is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

Related topics

More On Kildare news

Most Watched

Privacy